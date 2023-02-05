InfinityByAlligator

  • Experts
  • Arifin
  • Version: 2.0
  • Mise à jour: 7 mars 2023
  • Activations: 5
EA InfinityByAlligator
grid - averaging - hedge 
backtest 17 years (2005-2023)
in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5

basic indicator with Alligator

filter infinty true
setting filter infinty = medium 
---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Alligator , when EA Open Order

averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal
averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance

Risk Warning:
Before you Rent InfinityByAlligator, please baktest again
Forex is High Risk High Return
thankyou
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ver 2.00
properties filter Infinity 
- low
- medium
- high

Plus de l'auteur
InfinityByRsi
Arifin
Experts
EA InfinityByRsi grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with RSI filter infinty true setting filter infinty = medium ---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL RSI, when EA Open Order Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityByRsi, please baktest again  Forex is High Risk High Return thankyou ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ver 2.00 properties filter Infinity  - low - medium
InfinityByBB
Arifin
Experts
EA InfinityByBB grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with Bollinger Band filter infinty true setting filter infinty = medium  ---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Bollinger Band , when EA Open Order averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityByBB, please baktest again  Forex is High Ris
InfinityByEnvelope
Arifin
Experts
EA InfinityByEnvelope grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with Envelope filter infinty true setting filter infinty = medium ---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Envelope , when EA Open Order averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityByEnvelope, please baktest again  Forex is High Risk
InfinityBySAR
Arifin
Experts
EA InfinityBySar grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with Parabolic Sar filter infinty true setting filter infinty = medium ---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Parabolic Sar, when EA Open Order averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityBySar, please baktest again Forex is High Risk H
InfinityByIchimoku
Arifin
Experts
EA InfinityByIchimoku grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with Ichimoku filter infinty true setting filter infinty = medium ---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Ichimoku , when EA Open Order averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityByIchimoku, please baktest again  Forex is High Risk
PowerInfinity
Arifin
Experts
PowerInfinity grid - averaging - hedge  backtest 17 years (2005-2023) in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5 basic indicator with 7 Indicator Basic Trigger, combination indicator with candle and trend POWER INFINITY --> FOR FILTER STRENGTH OF TREND  averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance Risk Warning: Before you Rent InfinityByAlligator, please baktest again Forex is High Risk High Return thankyou
