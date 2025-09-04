Reversal Matrix Pro

Reversal Matrix Pro

"An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence."


Discount Price. For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30


Are you tired of missing powerful market reversals or getting caught in trends that are about to run out of steam? Reversal Matrix Pro is a sophisticated Expert

Advisor designed to identify moments of market exhaustion and trade the high-probability return to the mean.

Built on a robust mean-reversion principle, this EA operates within dynamic volatility channels. When the price moves to a statistically extreme level—indicating an overbought or oversold condition—Reversal Matrix Pro patiently waits for confirmation and enters the market, anticipating a correction.

If the market moves against the initial position, the EA's intelligent Grid Recovery System activates. Instead of relying on a fixed Stop Loss, it strategically opens additional trades with calculated lot sizes, aiming to close the entire basket of trades in profit as the price returns to its average value.

This EA is not just a tool; it's a complete trading framework designed for consistency and adaptability.


Key Features

  • Advanced Reversal Engine: The core of the EA identifies high-probability reversal points based on market volatility and price exhaustion.

  • Smart Recovery System (Grid & Martingale): A fully customizable grid system that activates to manage trades that go into drawdown. The tiered martingale logic allows for precise control over the recovery strategy.

  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Trade all your favorite pairs from a single chart. The EA manages everything in the background.

  • Flexible Risk Management: Choose between a fixed lot size or a dynamic AutoLot calculation based on your account equity and risk percentage.

  • Major Trend Filter: Avoid trading reversals against a strong, established trend. The EA can use a higher timeframe moving average to filter out low-probability signals.

  • Spread Protection: Automatically prevents opening new trades when the market spread is too wide, protecting you from high transaction costs during volatile periods.

  • Adaptive Grid Spacing: The grid distance is not fixed; it adapts to current market volatility using the ATR indicator, ensuring trades are placed at logical intervals.

  • Comprehensive On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor everything at a glance. The professional dashboard displays account status, risk settings, and detailed information on all active trades.

  • Fully Customizable: Nearly every aspect of the strategy can be fine-tuned through the input parameters to match your personal trading style and risk tolerance.


Input Parameters Explained :

Symbol Settings

  • Symbols_To_Trade: Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "EURUSD,AUDCAD,XAUUSD"). Leave empty to trade only the chart the EA is attached to.

  • Max_Concurrent_Symbols: The maximum number of pairs that can have open trades at the same time.

  • Gold_Symbol_Name: Enter your broker's specific name for Gold (e.g., "GOLD", "XAUUSD.m").

Magic Number Settings

  • Base_Magic_Number: The unique base ID for the EA's trades. The EA automatically assigns a unique magic number to each symbol.

Risk & Lot Management

  • Lot_Sizing_Method: Choose between Fixed_Lot or AutoLot_By_Risk.

  • Fixed_Lot_Size: The lot size used if Fixed_Lot is selected.

  • Risk_Percent_Per_Trade: The percentage of your account equity to risk on the initial trade if AutoLot is selected.

  • Initial_StopLoss_Points: A VIRTUAL Stop Loss used ONLY for the initial AutoLot calculation. It does NOT place a physical Stop Loss on the trade when the grid system is active.

Entry Logic

  • Max_Spread_Points: The EA will not open a new trade if the current spread is wider than this value (in points).

  • Entry_Filter_Level: Controls the sensitivity of the entry signal. A lower level (e.g., Level 2) will trade more frequently, while a higher level (e.g., Level 4) will wait for more extreme market conditions.

  • BB_Period: The calculation period for the internal volatility engine.

Grid & Martingale Settings

  • Enable_Grid_Martingale: Set to true to activate the recovery system. If false, the EA will only take the first trade.

  • Grid_Distance_Method: ATR_Based is recommended for adaptive grid spacing.

  • ATR_Period / ATR_Multiplier: Controls the distance between grid trades. A higher multiplier means a wider grid.

  • Max_Grid_Trades: The maximum number of trades allowed in a single basket per symbol.

  • Martingale_Multiplier_Tiers: Define a tiered multiplier system for the grid. Format: "trade_count:multiplier". Example: "2:1.5,5:2.0,9:2.5" means trade #2 uses a 1.5x multiplier, trades #3-5 use a 2.0x multiplier, etc.

Major Trend Filter

  • Enable_Trend_Filter: Set to true to avoid buying in a strong downtrend or selling in a strong uptrend.

  • Trend_Filter_Timeframe / Trend_Filter_MA_Period: The settings for the higher timeframe moving average used for the filter.


Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15. The EA is specifically optimized for this timeframe.

  • Recommended Pairs: Works well on mean-reverting pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCHF) and major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). It can also be used on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) with careful risk management.

  • Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution is highly recommended to ensure the best performance.

  • Account Type: A Hedging account is required.

  • Leverage: A leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended, especially when using the grid strategy on multiple pairs.

  • Minimum Deposit: A minimum of $1000 is recommended for trading 2-3 pairs with conservative settings. Always start with the lowest lot size (0.01) on a new account.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The use of grid and martingale strategies involves significant risk. While they can be effective for recovery, they can also lead to substantial drawdowns if the market moves in a strong, sustained trend against your positions. It is crucial that you understand these risks completely.

Always test the EA on a demo account for an extended period to find the settings that best suit your risk tolerance before using it on a live account. The user is solely responsible for their trading decisions and financial outcomes.













