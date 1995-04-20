Hi All,

"FCK Box Break Out" indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.

"FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade.

NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals

Recommendations

Timeframes: Recommended - H 1 (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )

- Spread : up to 20

Recommended pairs: works on any metal, indices and currency pair































