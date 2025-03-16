Simple QM Pattern

4.5

Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations.

This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic settings allowing users to adjust sensitivity and adapt the indicator to various market conditions and trading styles, ensuring flexibility and precision in every scenario.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134478/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Key Features:

  • Automatic Pattern Detection: Quickly identifies QM patterns to signal potential reversal points.
  • Dynamic Settings: Adjustable parameters help tailor the indicator specifically to your trading needs and preferences.
  • Clear Visual Representation: Patterns are clearly marked on your charts for immediate recognition and interpretation.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a trading opportunity with instant alerts for pattern formations.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Analyze QM patterns across multiple timeframes simultaneously for enhanced trading decisions.

Simple QM Pattern streamlines your trading approach, enabling more informed decisions and improved trading outcomes. Whether you're a beginner looking for simplicity or an experienced trader seeking reliable signals, Simple QM Pattern is your go-to indicator for effective pattern trading.

Please note that while Simple QM Pattern is completely free, it does not include personal support or source code sharing. We appreciate your understanding!


Avis 3
Love Trader
38
Love Trader 2025.07.02 09:28 
 

nice..just be patient and entry..

Hercs van Wyk
160
Hercs van Wyk 2025.05.03 15:23 
 

Excellent EA

