PnL Calendar MT4

PnL Calendar ... analyse to profit

A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders.

See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance.

*** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades ***

### Key Features ###

P&L Calendar Panel

  • Monthly calendar view with day-wise and week-wise profit breakdowns
  • Annual analysis with quarterly and semi-annual totals
  • Toggle between P&L Amount and Win Ratio display modes
  • Real-time updates with live trading integration

Professional Risk Analysis Dashboard

  • Portfolio Exposure monitoring with leverage analysis
  • Equity Drawdown tracking from historical peaks
  • Profit Factor assessment for strategy evaluation
  • Consecutive Loss monitoring with historical context
  • Consistency Ratio for trade reliability measurement
  • Holding Time analysis with automatic style categorization
  • Weighted risk scoring (0-100) with five-bar visual indicator
  • Professional color coding: Green (excellent) to Red (critical)

Account Information Panel

  • Balance, Equity, and Margin with smart threshold warnings
  • Multi-timeframe P&L summary (year/month/week/daily)
  • Start-of-day equity calculations with overnight gap adjustments
  • Customizable margin alerts with percentage-based coloring
  • Modern interface with enhanced visual hierarchy

Symbols Management

  • Real-time profit breakdown by symbol
  • Preferred symbols sets functionality
  • One-click symbol switching for multi-instrument analysis
  • Performance analytics across different instruments

Open Trades Management

  • Detailed position analysis with P&L, swap, and distance data
  • Symbol-based organization with portfolio overview
  • Advanced chart integration with visual trade lines
  • Multiple display options: horizontal lines, time-based lines, background shading
  • Average price calculations for grouped positions

Professional Export Tools

  • Incremental history downloads with smart duplicate prevention
  • Multiple delimiter options (comma/exclamation/pipe) for Excel integration
  • Complete trade data export with comprehensive details
  • Chart-based closed trade review with customizable styling
Technical Specifications
  • Full MQL5 optimization with MQL4 compatibility
  • Enhanced memory management with intelligent caching
  • Native MetaTrader panel integration
  • Cross-platform consistency
Professional Applications
  • Daily risk assessment and portfolio monitoring
  • Strategic performance analysis and optimization
  • Professional trade journaling and documentation
  • Facilitates Regulatory compliance and audit trail maintenance

Transforms basic profit tracking into professional-grade trading analytics with comprehensive risk management and performance optimization tools.

*** You can't improve what you don't measure ***


***********************************************************

### Resources & Support ###

  • Documentation with usage instructions: PnL Calendar User Guide
  • Other Platform: Also available for MetaTrader 5
  • Support: Contact through MQL5 private messaging for assistance


    • ### What It Doesn't Do ###

    Please note that PnL Calendar

  • Does not work with Strategy Tester. Downloads can be tested on live or demo accounts only.
  • Does not execute, modify, or close trades
  • Does not provide trading signals or investment recommendations
  • Does not send data externally


    • ### Disclaimer ###

  • Analysis tool only - past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Data accuracy depends on broker-provided trade history
  • Information provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice
  • Users responsible for independent verification of critical data
  • Developer not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors
  • Always consult qualified financial professionals before trading decisions



