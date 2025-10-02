PnL Calendar MT4
- Utilitaires
- Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 2 octobre 2025
- Activations: 10
PnL Calendar ... analyse to profit
A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders.
See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance.
*** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades ***
### Key Features ###
P&L Calendar Panel
- Monthly calendar view with day-wise and week-wise profit breakdowns
- Annual analysis with quarterly and semi-annual totals
- Toggle between P&L Amount and Win Ratio display modes
- Real-time updates with live trading integration
Professional Risk Analysis Dashboard
- Portfolio Exposure monitoring with leverage analysis
- Equity Drawdown tracking from historical peaks
- Profit Factor assessment for strategy evaluation
- Consecutive Loss monitoring with historical context
- Consistency Ratio for trade reliability measurement
- Holding Time analysis with automatic style categorization
- Weighted risk scoring (0-100) with five-bar visual indicator
- Professional color coding: Green (excellent) to Red (critical)
Account Information Panel
- Balance, Equity, and Margin with smart threshold warnings
- Multi-timeframe P&L summary (year/month/week/daily)
- Start-of-day equity calculations with overnight gap adjustments
- Customizable margin alerts with percentage-based coloring
- Modern interface with enhanced visual hierarchy
Symbols Management
- Real-time profit breakdown by symbol
- Preferred symbols sets functionality
- One-click symbol switching for multi-instrument analysis
- Performance analytics across different instruments
Open Trades Management
- Detailed position analysis with P&L, swap, and distance data
- Symbol-based organization with portfolio overview
- Advanced chart integration with visual trade lines
- Multiple display options: horizontal lines, time-based lines, background shading
- Average price calculations for grouped positions
Professional Export Tools
- Incremental history downloads with smart duplicate prevention
- Multiple delimiter options (comma/exclamation/pipe) for Excel integration
- Complete trade data export with comprehensive details
- Chart-based closed trade review with customizable styling
- Full MQL5 optimization with MQL4 compatibility
- Enhanced memory management with intelligent caching
- Native MetaTrader panel integration
- Cross-platform consistency
- Daily risk assessment and portfolio monitoring
- Strategic performance analysis and optimization
- Professional trade journaling and documentation
- Facilitates Regulatory compliance and audit trail maintenance
Transforms basic profit tracking into professional-grade trading analytics with comprehensive risk management and performance optimization tools.
*** You can't improve what you don't measure ***
***********************************************************
### Resources & Support ###
### What It Doesn't Do ###
Please note that PnL Calendar
### Disclaimer ###