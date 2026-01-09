Gold Momentum AI
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 1.26
- Activations: 5
Product Name: Gold Momentum AI
Product type: Expert Advisor
Trading instrument: XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar)
Timeframe: H1 (Hourly)
Review
Gold Momentum AI is a fully automated trading advisor developed exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD) using the H1 timeframe. The algorithm is based on the principles of momentum analysis and adaptive market volatility detection.
The advisor uses modern data processing methods to identify key price movements, allowing it to effectively adapt to dynamically changing trading conditions in the precious metals market.
Key Features and Benefits
- XAUUSD Specialization: The algorithm is finely tuned to the unique dynamics and volatility of gold.
- H1 timeframe: Working on the hourly chart filters out market “noise” (short-term fluctuations) and focuses on more significant medium-term trends.
- Automated risk management: The built-in capital management module allows you to flexibly adjust the lot size (fixed lot or percentage of the deposit).
- Reliability and stability: The Expert Advisor is developed in compliance with strict MQL5 rules, ensuring stable operation 24/7.
- Easy to install: No complex settings or additional indicators required; ready to use immediately after installation on the H1 chart.
Recommendations for use
- Minimum deposit: It is recommended to use at least $1000 USD (or equivalent in cent accounts) for comfortable risk management.
- Broker: Any broker with low spreads and fast order execution for XAUUSD is suitable.
- VPS: For continuous operation and to avoid slippage, it is recommended to use a virtual server (VPS).
Important notes
Forex trading is associated with high risks. Using expert advisors does not guarantee profit. Past results are not a guarantee of future returns. Be sure to test the strategy on a demo account before using it on a live account.