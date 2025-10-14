Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage 🤖

Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. 📈 It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities.

This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

The Strategy Explained Simply 🧠

The EA's logic is based on the mathematical link between the three currency pairs. It constantly calculates a "synthetic" or "virtual" EUR/JPY price in the background by using the live prices of EUR/USD and USD/JPY.

It then instantly compares this calculated virtual price to the actual EUR/JPY price your broker is offering.

When a discrepancy appears that is large enough to cover all trading costs (spreads and commissions), the EA sees a profit opportunity! 💰 It then executes three trades at once to capture that price difference.

Opportunity 1 🚀: If the synthetic price is cheaper than the actual price, the EA buys the synthetic components (BUY EUR/USD + BUY USD/JPY) and sells the actual pair (SELL EUR/JPY).

Opportunity 2 📉: If the synthetic price is more expensive than the actual price, it sells the synthetic components (SELL EUR/USD + SELL USD/JPY) and buys the actual pair (BUY EUR/JPY).

The strategy is pure and does not rely on risky methods like martingale or grids. Its profitability is derived from real market inefficiencies.

Performance 🏆

The backtest results demonstrate consistent and stable growth with a low deposit load. The strategy has shown a high Sharpe Ratio of 9.98 and a Recovery Factor of 3.00 on a starting deposit of $500.00.

Key Features ⭐

✅ 100% Automated: Set it up and let the EA handle all the work.

✅ True Arbitrage: Exploits price imbalances based on the mathematical relationship between three currency pairs.

✅ Cost-Aware: The trading threshold dynamically includes the spreads of all three pairs and your specified commission, ensuring trades are only taken when profitable.

✅ Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts the trade volume based on your account balance for optimized capital management.

✅ Clean Trading: The EA only opens a new set of arbitrage positions when there are no other trades currently active.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Low Latency is Essential! ⚡

For this arbitrage strategy to be successful, execution speed is the most critical factor. The price discrepancies it targets can last for only milliseconds.

It is highly recommended to run this Expert Advisor on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with the lowest possible ping (latency) to your broker's trade server. A high-ping connection will result in slippage and missed opportunities, rendering the strategy ineffective.

Input Parameters ⚙️