XAU Volantility Intelligence EA

Adaptive volatility-based trading system for Gold (XAUUSD)

Brief description

XAU Volantility Intelligence EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD).

The algorithm is designed to operate in conditions of increased volatility and uses a multi-factor analysis system to select transactions with controlled risk.

The advisor does not use martingale, order grids, or aggressive averaging. Only one position can be open at a time, always with a pre-calculated stop-loss.

Operating principle

The algorithm sequentially analyzes market data and makes trading decisions based on a combination of the following factors:

current market volatility regime;

direction of price movement;

confirmation of market structure;

filtering out unfavorable conditions (high spread, abnormal impulses).

Entry into the market is only possible when several conditions are met, which reduces the number of random transactions and increases stability during unstable market phases.

Trading logic

The advisor uses a set of standard MetaTrader 5 technical indicators, including:

ATR – for assessing volatility and calculating stop-loss;

CCI - to determine market momentum and phases;

Parabolic SAR - to confirm the direction of movement;

analysis of price and volume data to assess market activity.

All parameters are automatically adjusted to current market conditions without the need for manual intervention.

Risk management

fixed risk as a percentage of the balance;

adaptive stop loss based on current volatility;

dynamic trailing stop to protect profits;

maximum spread filter;

Trading is limited to periods of increased liquidity.

The advisor does not hold positions during unfavorable market conditions.

Time filter

Trading is carried out only during the overlap of the London and New York trading sessions , when the gold market is characterized by the greatest liquidity and more predictable dynamics.

Recommended settings

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M30, H1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (recommended)

Minimum deposit: from 500 USD

(work from 100 USD with increased risk is possible)

Minimum leverage: 1:40

Spread: the lower the spread, the more stable the work

Before using on a real account, we recommend testing and optimizing for your broker's conditions.

Important

The advisor is designed for MetaTrader 5.

It is not a high frequency system.

Does not use dangerous capital management methods.

All trading decisions are made automatically based on algorithm calculations.