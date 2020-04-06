Zenova

Zenova – Futuristic Zen Trading for EURUSD H1 (Introductory Release)

Discover the calm power of disciplined, patient trading. Slowly but surely.

Zenova is a premium Expert Advisor meticulously crafted and extensively tested exclusively for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It combines precise trend detection (ADX strength + RSI divergence filters) with intelligent price action confirmation to enter only high-probability, slow-moving trends—delivering a proven win rate of ~89% and a solid profit factor of 2.23 in long-term backtests.

What sets Zenova apart:

  • Patient & Low-Frequency Trading – No scalping, no overtrading. Entries occur only when the market aligns perfectly, resulting in steady equity growth with minimal stress.
  • Smart Capped Recovery Engine – Limited to just 2 additional fixed-lot trades after deep pullbacks, with built-in profit targets and protections. This is not unlimited martingale—it's controlled drawdown management designed for faster recovery during rare adverse moves.
  • Robust Risk Controls – Wide stop loss with profit locker (breakeven at 50% TP), basket trailing, daily loss limit, spread filter, and full basket persistence across restarts.
  • Hardcoded Exclusivity – Locks itself to EURUSD H1 only. Attach it elsewhere and it politely refuses to run—ensuring you use it exactly as optimized.

Proven Resilience in Challenging Markets

Zenova has demonstrated remarkable survivability even in the tough conditions of 2024—a year marked by heightened volatility from the US election, geopolitical tensions, and shifting central bank policies. Its conservative default settings (0.01 lots, wide SL) allow it to preserve capital effectively, growing steadily even from small accounts starting at just $100.

If you fully trust the system and seek higher returns, experienced users can carefully adjust parameters (e.g., increase lot size or tighten TP) to amplify profits—while always respecting proper risk management.


v1.0.0 – Stable Initial Release

This is the rock-solid foundation of an ambitious long-term project, built single-handedly in my spare time as a passionate independent developer.

Why I'm selling Zenova Your purchase directly funds the next phase of development. The goal is to hire senior engineers with deep expertise in financial technologies to accelerate improvements—adding advanced filters, potential multi-pair expansion, machine-learning enhancements, and more robust live-trading features. I can continue refining it alone, but with your support, Zenova can evolve much faster into a truly world-class tool.

Early adopters receive:

  • Full ownership at the current premium pricing
  • Free lifetime updates for all v1.x versions (optimizations, fixes, and minor enhancements)
  • The satisfaction of directly contributing to a growing project built by traders, for traders


Introductory Launch Pricing

Unlimited ownership: $149 (includes free lifetime updates for all v1.x versions) Flexible rentals starting at $30/month – perfect for testing on demo or small live accounts. Early supporters get in at the best price—your purchase directly funds hiring senior fintech engineers for faster evolution toward v2.0.0. Price will increase as reviews and performance build.

Special Notes

  • Only for EURUSD H1 at the moment – Zenova is intentionally locked to this pair and timeframe for optimal performance. Future updates may explore additional pairs.
  • Adjust Max_Daily_Loss_USD setting lower than your account balance – The default is $150, but for smaller accounts (e.g., $100–$500), reduce this value to protect capital and prevent premature daily shutdowns.
  • Recommended starting account – For comfortable risk with default 0.01 lot size on a Standard account, we suggest a minimum balance of $300. Other type of accounts can still be used by adjusting the lot size proportionally.

Zenova brings a rare blend of futuristic precision and zen-like composure to your EURUSD H1 chart. Trade less, worry less, and let steady trends compound your account. Trading in financial markets involves risk. Results from the Strategy Tester are based on historical data and do not indicate future performance.

Thank you for supporting independent development—join the journey today!

Produits recommandés
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Experts
Aperçu: Le scalpeur à cheval est une ouverture EA à cheval à des heures et / ou des jours particuliers. Le Take Profit est généré dynamiquement à l'aide du ratio ATR. Conditions: Un compte de couverture est nécessaire pour ouvrir des chevauchements. Une optimisation stricte (en prix ouverts) est obligatoire. Qu'est-ce qu'un chevauchement ? Un chevauchement est l'action d'ouvrir un achat et une vente en même temps. Comment fonctionne cet EA ? Après avoir été optimisé avec succès, l'EA ouv
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Titre du produit : Quantum Grid Matrix Description courte : Un Expert Advisor sophistiqué qui gère intelligemment le marché grâce à un système de grille dynamique. Quantum Grid Matrix est conçu pour gérer les fluctuations du marché en établissant une grille d'ordres calculée, visant à sécuriser les profits grâce aux fluctuations naturelles des prix. Description complète : Maîtrisez le rythme du marché grâce au trading intelligent sur grille. Vous recherchez un outil stratégique fonctionnant
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.49 (37)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that plac
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
AustralianHedging
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Experts
The trading expert works on the strategy of inverse correlation of trading instruments. Trades in trading instruments are opened inside a virtual channel. The unique position management system allows you to avoid long drawdowns and fully controls the trading deposit. The EA works right out of the box with default settings. Set files are not required. Installation: The Expert Advisor must be installed only on the chart of the first trading pair, timeframe 1M. By default, this is the AUDNZD pair
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Elegant Eagle Gold EA MT5
Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
Experts
Introducing Eagle Gold EA – a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its unique strategy, Eagle Gold EA ensures a seamless journey towards continuous and steady account growth. Distinguished by its simplicity and effectiveness, Eagle Gold EA operates exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair, focusing on the M1 timeframe. It is meticulously crafted to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, with a minimum deposit requirement as
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par différentes conditions de marché et unités de temps (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique centrale de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenne
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis