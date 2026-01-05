The Big Four MT5

Special launch offer – limited time only. The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $499 No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

The expert uses four indicators, which are:



EMA200 indicator :

The EMA200 indicator is used to determine the overall market trend. If the price closes above EMA200, it indicates an uptrend and the expert will only look for buy trades. If the price closes below EMA200, it indicates a downtrend and the expert will only look for sell trades.

Bollinger Bands indicator :

The Bollinger Bands indicator is used to identify strong price breakouts. When the price closes above the upper band, it indicates strong bullish momentum. When the price closes below the lower band, it indicates strong bearish momentum.

RSI indicator :

Using RSI this way (above 55 for buy and below 45 for sell) helps trade with market momentum and avoids entries during weak or unclear market conditions.

ATR indicator :

The ATR indicator is used as a volatility filter to confirm that the market has enough movement for a trade. Trades are allowed only when the current ATR value is higher than the average ATR of the previous candles, helping to avoid low-volatility periods.





Expert Logic :



Open a buy trade position :

When the price closes above EMA200, and the price closes above the upper Bollinger Band, and RSI indicator > 55, and the current ATR is greater than the average ATR.

Open a sell trade position :

When the price closes below EMA200, and the price closes below the lower Bollinger Band, and RSI indicator < 45, and the current ATR is greater than the average ATR.





