Level Up FOREX

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure Level Up FOREX at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in FOREX price data. The system continuously processes historical and live FOREX price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach FOREX.

Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to FOREX’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features  :

     Stop Loss (SL):

  • Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).                                                                                                                                                

  • Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

  • Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

  • Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.

     Take Profit (TP):

  • Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

  • Can be enabled or disabled as needed.

     Risk Management:

  • Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

  • Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.

     Trailing Stop (Optional):

  • Dynamically moves the stop loss as trades go into profit, locking in gains.

     News Filter:

  • Blocks new entries before and after high-impact news for safer trading

   Additional Conditions:

  • Limit number of open positions.

  • Spread and margin filters.

In summary:
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.

     

    


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a FOREX chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.




