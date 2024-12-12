Price increase

5

A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent.

It is very useful when you look at the chart.



It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period

Avis 2
Todo Muhamit Schaft
750
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2025.03.28 10:28 
 

Really useful to quickly see the high and low. Thanks for this free indicator.

Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
8647
Réponse du développeur Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas 2025.03.28 13:24
You are welcome!
Répondre à l'avis