This expert advisor uses a combination of trend, momentum, breakout, and volatility indicators.
No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods
The expert uses four indicators, which are:
EMA200 indicator :
The EMA200 indicator is used to determine the overall market trend. If the price closes above EMA200, it indicates an uptrend and the expert will only look for buy trades. If the price closes below EMA200, it indicates a downtrend and the expert will only look for sell trades.
Bollinger Bands indicator :
The Bollinger Bands indicator is used to identify strong price breakouts. When the price closes above the upper band, it indicates strong bullish momentum. When the price closes below the lower band, it indicates strong bearish momentum.
RSI indicator :
Using RSI this way (above 55 for buy and below 45 for sell) helps trade with market momentum and avoids entries during weak or unclear market conditions.
ATR indicator :
The ATR indicator is used as a volatility filter to confirm that the market has enough movement for a trade. Trades are allowed only when the current ATR value is higher than the average ATR of the previous candles, helping to avoid low-volatility periods.
Expert Logic :
Open a buy trade position :
When the price closes above EMA200, and the price closes above the upper Bollinger Band, and RSI indicator > 55, and the current ATR is greater than the average ATR.
Open a sell trade position :
When the price closes below EMA200, and the price closes below the lower Bollinger Band, and RSI indicator < 45, and the current ATR is greater than the average ATR.
You can control the indicator settings to manage the entry conditions as you wish , Or you can contact me to get a ready-made settings file.
Settings and Features :
News :
- News Enable : Enables or disables the news filter. When enabled, the EA avoids trading during high-impact news periods.
- News Importance : Selects the minimum news impact level (Low / Medium / High) that the EA will react to.
- News Minutes Before : Number of minutes before a news event during which the EA will stop opening new trades.
- News Minutes After : Number of minutes after a news event during which the EA will continue to block new trades to avoid volatility.
Risk Management :
- Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
- Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated :
- Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
- Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size.
- Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
- % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
- % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
- % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
- % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
- Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
- Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
- Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).
Closing the position :
- SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated:
- Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows.
- Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.
- Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range.
- Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.
- SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
- TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).
Recommendation :
- Symbol currency : XAUUSD (Gold).
- Time frame : H1 (hour).
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).