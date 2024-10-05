Triple Indicator Pro

5
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert

Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align


1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids opening random deals.

2 - Bollinger Bands indicator – helps to know when the price is in overbought areas (buy or sell), which gives the expert an idea of ​​possible reversal points.

3 - Moving Average (MA) – acts as an additional filter to determine the general direction of the market, so that the expert does not enter deals against a strong trend.


How does the expert make his decisions?

   Buy deal (BUY):

  • ADX indicates that the trend is strong.
  • The price is approaching the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands indicator, indicating the possibility of its rise.
  • The price is above the moving average, which confirms that the general trend is upward.


   Sell deal (SELL):

  • ADX indicates that the trend is strong.
  • The price is approaching the upper limit of the Bollinger Bands indicator, indicating a possible decline.


Why is this expert advisor useful?

  •  It enters trades only when there is a strong opportunity, which reduces false signals.
  •  Combines three popular indicators for higher accuracy.
  •  Works automatically without the need to monitor the market all the time.



Avis 2
Yassou Kalimera
712
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.21 12:13 
 

Hi, thanks for your work for this ea. bye

