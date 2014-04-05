Flow Architect
- Indicateurs
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 1.2
Free Version Features:
Core Structure Analysis:
-
Daily VWAP Engine - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking
-
Standard Deviation Bands (SD1) - Dynamic support and resistance zones
-
Break of Structure Detection - Visual markers for market structure shifts
-
Fair Value Gap Identification - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts
-
ATR Volatility Context - Real-time Average True Range measurement
-
Clean Information Panel - Essential market data at a glance
Trading Applications:
-
Institutional Level Tracking - Follow smart money with daily VWAP
-
Structure Shift Identification - Catch trend changes with BOS signals
-
Imbalance Zone Trading - Utilize FVGs for high-probability setups
-
Volatility Awareness - Adjust trading approach based on ATR values
-
Clean Chart Presentation - Professional visualization without clutter
Technical Specifications:
-
Lightweight Performance - Minimal CPU usage for multi-chart setups
-
MT5 Native Compatibility - Optimized for MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Easy Installation - Simple drag-and-drop setup
-
Free Forever - No hidden costs or subscription fees
Flow Architect Pro - Full Version Features:
Advanced VWAP Systems:
-
Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis - Weekly, Monthly, Rolling, and Custom session modes
-
Complete Standard Deviation Suite - SD1, SD2, and SD3 bands with professional shading
-
Custom Session Alignment - VWAP aligned with Asian, London, or New York sessions
Professional Market Structure:
-
Order Blocks Detection - Smart money accumulation and distribution zones
-
Liquidity Pool Identification - Equal highs and lows with automatic tracking
-
Advanced FVG Management - Customizable thresholds and auto-cleanup systems
-
Market Structure Confluence - Multi-timeframe structure alignment tools
Institutional Analytics Suite:
-
Volatility Regime Detection - Trending/Ranging and High/Low volatility identification
-
Session Intelligence System - Global session highs and lows with smart marking
-
Volume Profile Integration - Advanced volume distribution analysis
-
Market Depth Simulation - Order flow visualization tools
Complete Customization Package:
-
Full Color Control System - Customize every visual element
-
Multiple Line Style Options - Dashed, dotted, and solid style combinations
-
Hotkey Configuration - Quick toggle any feature with keyboard shortcuts
-
Panel Customization Suite - Move, resize, and customize information display
Professional Trading Tools:
-
Smart Object Management - Automatic cleanup of outdated objects
-
Multi-Timeframe Sync - Synchronized analysis across different timeframes
-
Advanced Alert Systems - Visual and audio alerts for key market events
-
Data Export Capabilities - Save levels to file or clipboard for analysis
-
Backtesting Integration - Compatible with strategy testing environments
Comparison: Lite vs Pro Version
|Feature Category
|Flow Architect Lite
|Flow Architect Pro
|VWAP Modes
|Daily only
|5 modes (Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Rolling/Custom)
|Standard Deviations
|SD1 only
|Full SD1/SD2/SD3 with shading
|Market Structure
|Basic BOS & FVG
|Order Blocks + Liquidity + Advanced FVG
|Volatility Tools
|Simple ATR display
|Volatility Regimes + Session Intelligence
|Customization
|Fixed settings
|Complete color/style/hotkey control
|Object Management
|Manual cleanup
|Smart automatic management
|Alert Systems
|None
|Visual and audio alerts
|Support
|Community forum
|Priority direct support
|Updates
|Critical fixes only
|Monthly feature updates
Professional Trading Applications (Pro Features):
Institutional Flow Analysis:
-
Track institutional order blocks across multiple sessions
-
Identify liquidity concentrations before major price movements
-
Map VWAP confluence across weekly, daily, and intraday timeframes
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Volatility-adjusted position sizing with regime detection
-
Session-specific stop loss and take profit placement
-
Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trade validation
Precision Trade Execution:
-
Order block retest entries with volume confirmation
-
Fair value gap fills as momentum continuation signals
-
Session breakout trading with institutional level confirmation
User Testimonials:
"The multi-timeframe VWAP in Flow Architect Pro transformed my analysis. Seeing weekly and daily confluence improved my trade timing significantly." - James R., Swing Trader
"Order block detection helped me understand institutional positioning. My win rate improved substantially after implementing the Pro version." - Sarah L., Market Analyst
"The customization options in Flow Architect Pro let me create the exact workspace I need. It's become an essential part of my trading toolkit." - Mark T., Professional Trader
Upgrade to Flow Architect Pro:
Flow Architect Pro includes the complete institutional toolkit used by professional traders and fund managers:
Advanced VWAP Systems: Unlimited timeframe and session configurations
Complete Market Structure: Full order block, liquidity, and FVG analysis
Volatility Intelligence: Professional regime detection and session analytics
Total Customization: Complete control over every visual element
Priority Support: Direct access to our trading team
Regular Updates: New features and improvements monthly
Commercial License: Suitable for professional and client use
Obtain the Full Version:
Installation Instructions (Free Version):
-
Download the indicator file
-
Place in your MQL5/Indicators directory
-
Refresh MetaTrader 5 or restart the platform
-
Apply to any chart from the Navigator window
-
Configure basic settings as needed
Free Version Limitations:
-
Daily VWAP calculation only
-
Standard Deviation 1 bands only
-
Basic structure detection features
-
Limited customization options
-
Watermark display present
-
No alert systems available
Flow Architect Lite - Professional Tools for Discerning Traders
Developed by YUNZUH Trading Systems