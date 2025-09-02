TRI Visualizer

TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis

🌟 Overview
The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics.

It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked.

🔬 Innovative Mechanisms

1. Dual Calculation Engines

Classic TRI Mode

  • Formula: |Close – Open| + (High – Low)

  • Pure volatility measurement combining candlestick body and wicks

  • Simple, intuitive, and stable in any market environment

Thermodynamic TRI Mode (proprietary)

  • Price Acceleration: Measures momentum of price change via second derivative

  • Volume Rate of Change: Dynamically evaluates relative volume changes

  • Position Energy: Calculates normalized price fluctuation energy

  • Thermodynamic Coefficients: Applies thermodynamic laws of physics to market analysis

2. Advanced Smoothing System

  • SMA (Simple Moving Average): Basic noise reduction

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Emphasizes recent data

  • LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average): Precision control with linear decay

  • Adaptive EMA: Next-generation smoothing that auto-adjusts to volatility

3. Intelligent Scaling

  • Dynamic Range Adjustment: Auto-optimizes scale based on market characteristics

  • Pair-specific Optimization: Dedicated tuning for GOLD, JPY pairs, etc.

  • Outlier Detection: Constant monitoring of data quality to ensure reliability

📊 Practical Features

Signal Generation System

  • Breakout Detection: Identifies transitions from low to high volatility

  • Reversal Prediction: Anticipates turning points after extreme volatility

  • Trend Identification: Dynamic trend analysis based on 5 periods

  • 4-Stage Status: LOW → NORMAL → HIGH → VERY HIGH → EXTREME

EA Full Compatibility

double currentTRI = iCustom(NULL, 0, "TRI_NoRepaint_EA", 

                           10,     // AverageBars

                           1,      // OutputInterval  

                           1.0,    // MinTRIValue

                           100.0,  // MaxTRIValue

                           true,   // ShowCurrentValue

                           Yellow, // ValueTextColor

                           12,     // ValueFontSize

                           10,     // AccelPeriod

                           10,     // VolRatePeriod

                           20,     // PosEnergyPeriod

                           true,   // UseThermalLogic

                           1500.0, // ThermalMultiplier

                           0.9,    // ThermalSmoothFactor

                           false,  // EnableSmoothing

                           0,      // SmoothingMethod

                           5,      // SmoothingPeriod

                           0.9,    // AdaptiveFactor

                           true,   // CalculateOnBarClose (No Repaint)

                           true,   // ForceCalculateEveryTick

                           true,   // UseEACompatibilityMode

                           3,      // MaxCalculationRetries

                           0)[0];  // Current value

Real-time Display

  • Shows current TRI value and status directly on the chart

  • Color-coded states (Green → Yellow → Orange → Red)

  • Error monitoring: constantly displays error count and EA connection status

🎯 Application in Trading Strategies

  1. Volatility Breakout Strategy

  • Entry when TRI < 20 (LOW) → TRI > 25

  • Captures moves right after quiet periods

  • Effective at avoiding false breakouts

  1. Reversal Strategy

  • Prepare entry when TRI > 90 (EXTREME)

  • Targets corrections after extreme volatility

  • Enables high risk–reward setups

  1. Trend-following Strategy

  • Entry when TRI > 40 and in uptrend

  • Follows trends after sufficient volatility buildup

  • Produces stable signals with fewer false moves

🛠 Customizability

Basic Parameters

  • AverageBars : TRI calculation period (Recommended: 10)

  • MinTRIValue / MaxTRIValue : Display scale range

  • ThermalMultiplier : Adjusts thermodynamic sensitivity

Thermodynamic Parameters

  • AccelPeriod : Calculation period for price acceleration

  • VolRatePeriod : Period for volume change rate

  • PosEnergyPeriod : Period for energy accumulation

  • ThermalSmoothFactor : Thermodynamic smoothing coefficient

EA Integration Options

  • UseEACompatibilityMode : Optimization mode for EAs

  • ForceCalculateEveryTick : Per-tick calculation (recommended)

  • ShowDebugInfo : Detailed log output

🔧 System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Symbols: All currency pairs (pair-specific optimization supported)

  • Timeframes: All (M1–MN recommended)

  • EA Integration: Fully supported (dedicated function set provided)

💎 A Rare Indicator

  • Uniqueness: World’s first thermodynamic market analysis applying physical laws

  • Practicality: Perfect EA integration for system trading

  • Reliability: Robust error handling and outlier detection

  • Flexibility: 2 calculation modes × 4 smoothing methods = 8 analytical variations

  • Advancement: Equipped with next-generation algorithms like adaptive smoothing

📈 Expected Benefits

  • Improved Entry Timing: Early detection of turning points previously hard to identify

  • Reduced False Signals: High-precision signals via thermodynamic filtering

  • Enhanced Risk Management: Accurate grasp of volatility states

  • Optimized Automation: Full automation support through EA integration

TRI Visualizer Enhanced is more than just an indicator—it's a market analysis engine.
Experience a next-generation market analysis tool that fuses physics knowledge with real-world trading practice.

⚠️ Note: Due to advanced calculations, we recommend using this indicator on a sufficiently powerful VPS or PC.



Produits recommandés
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow Momentum est un indicateur « Momentum » standard, mais dans une version flèche. Version pour MetaTrader 4 Les paramètres de l'indicateur sont similaires à ceux standard, plus un paramètre supplémentaire Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Écarts par rapport à la valeur 100. Modification du niveau de l'indicateur 100, plus et moins sont possibles. L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque le prix franchit la ligne de niveau = 100 +- Delta. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transacti
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "full" v
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicateurs
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicateurs
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur montre des modèles harmoniques sur le graphique   sans repeindre   avec le minimum de décalage possible. La recherche de sommets d'indicateurs est basée sur le principe des vagues de l'analyse des prix. Les paramètres avancés vous permettent de choisir les paramètres de votre style de trading. À l'ouverture d'une bougie (barre), lorsqu'un nouveau motif se forme, une flèche de la direction probable du mouvement des prix est fixée, qui reste inchangée. L'indicateur reconnaît les modèl
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicateurs
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicateurs
L'indicateur DYJ BoS identifie et marque automatiquement les éléments essentiels des changements de structure du marché, notamment : Rupture de structure (BoS) : détectée lorsque le prix effectue un mouvement significatif, franchissant un point de structure précédent. Il marque les lignes de tendance haussière et baissière possibles (UP & DN, c'est-à-dire de nouveaux sommets et de nouveaux creux continus), et une fois que le prix franchit ces lignes, il marque des flèches rouges (BEAR) et ver
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicateurs
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
CandleSignals
Roman Surmanidze
Indicateurs
What this indicator does. Detects candlestick patterns such as: Hammer – indicates a possible bullish or bearish trend. Engulfing – a strong momentum signal. Doji – market uncertainty or potential reversal. Three White Soldiers – a strong uptrend. Three Black Crows – a strong downtrend. Morning Star – the beginning of an uptrend. Evening Star – the beginning of a downtrend. Shows signals on the chart: Can send a voice, email or pop-up notification when a pattern appears.
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de prix et de volume WAPV pour MT5 fait partie de l'ensemble d'outils (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) et (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). L'indicateur de prix et de volume WAPV pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter la visualisation intuitive du mouvement du volume sur le graphique. Avec lui, vous pouvez observer les moments de pic de volume et les moments où le marché n'a aucun intérêt professionnel Identifiez les moments où le marché évolue par inertie et non par mouvement de "smart
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Plus de l'auteur
Multi Indicator Reversal EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Experts
Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
FREE
TRI Visualizer Enhanced
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicateurs
Here’s the full English translation of your text: TRI Visualizer Enhanced – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Du
Asset Fortress EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Experts
About “Asset Fortress EA v1.00” This EA implements a dual-strategy system combining two distinct logics. It’s designed with versatile risk-management and trade-filtering features to adapt across a variety of market conditions. 1) Trading Logic Strategy A: Logic based on ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) . Strategy B: A trend-following logic that combines Stochastic and MACD . Each strategy can be toggled ON/OFF independently. 2) Key Features Risk Management Dynamic Lot Management: Adjusts
D Destroyer Dual MT5
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Experts
EA Overview Symbol/Timeframe: USDJPY M5 Recommended Initial Deposit: $800 Reference Target: Over $11,000 in net profit (simple interest, backtest over the last 5 years) Profit Factor: 1.70 EA Features This EA is distinguished by its “Stealth Hedge” function, an innovative system that does not place visible stop orders on the market but instead monitors price levels and executes hedge positions at the right timing. Key Functions Dual Strategy System Strategy A: ADX-based trend following Strategy
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis