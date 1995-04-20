Inventory Retracement Bar MT4

Enhance your trend-following strategy with UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT4, a precision indicator identifying candles retracing 45% or more against the prevailing trend—highlighting points where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commodities (like gold/XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD). The IRB concept has become a favorite among price‑action traders for pinpointing high-probability re‑entries without lagging signals or repainting bars.

The UCS_RH_IRB MT4 marks each valid IRB with red arrows for bullish bars (long signals), green arrows for bearish bars (short signals), and a blue IRB line at the retracement price level — providing visual clarity and entry precision. The indicator supports EA integration via iCustom() with 4 buffers (3 plotted and 1 for internal logic) for advanced automation workflows or dashboards. It includes a flexible alert system with pop‑ups, push notifications, and email support to instantly notify when new IRBs appear, saving valuable screen time for both day and swing traders. Adjustable settings let you modify retracement percentage thresholds (default 45%), enable or disable alerts, and customize colors and styles for optimal visibility.

Also available for MT5: UCS_RH_IRB MT5
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT4

Key Features

  • Original Rob Hoffman IRB Logic: Detects 45% retracement bars against current trend, signaling potential trend continuation points.
  • Visual Chart Signals: Red arrow = bullish IRB; Green arrow = bearish IRB; Blue line = retracement zone.
  • EA Integration Ready: 4 indicator buffers accessible via iCustom() for Expert Advisors and dashboards.
  • Configurable Retracement Threshold:  InpIRBPercent  adjustable for sensitivity control (default 45%).
  • Multi‑Channel Alerts: Terminal pop‑ups, push notifications, and emails for new IRB detection.
  • Alert Options: Enable/disable first MA, second MA, or MA cross alerts for custom hybrid systems.
  • Non‑Repainting Design: Signals fixed once a bar closes for reliable live or backtest use.
  • Lightweight and Efficient: Optimized for multi‑chart setups without performance lag.
  • Applicable Markets: Works across forex, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Fully Customizable Appearance: Adjust arrow/line width, color, and scaling for any chart theme.

The UCS_RH_IRB MT4 is a powerful addition for traders seeking to identify market retracements that precede strong breakouts or trend continuations. Simple, reliable, and automation‑ready, it’s ideal for integrating into manual setups or EA‑driven trading systems.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me if you need assistance or wish to request a 7‑day trial.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags irb rob hoffman inventory retracement bar MT4 forex trend continuation pullback alerts ea integration non repainting

 

