Sandman FX Expert Advisor – EURUSD H1

Sandman FX is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built specifically for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Designed with robust technical architecture, it utilizes adaptive logic to respond dynamically to changing market conditions. The system incorporates session filtering, intelligent trade management, signal confirmation layers, and built-in protection mechanisms to ensure strategic execution in a wide range of market environments.

This EA features:

Time-Filtered Execution: Trades are selectively opened within optimal market hours for added control and consistency.

Multi-Layer Signal System: Advanced entry validation using trend filters, momentum checks, and volatility thresholds.

Built-In Safeguards: Includes spread, slippage, and max-drawdown protections to ensure risk-managed performance.

No Grid, No Martingale: Straightforward, smart logic with no risky compounding or uncontrolled exposure.



Sandman FX is fully plug-and-play with customization options for experienced users. Ideal for traders seeking a structured, rules-based tool tailored to EURUSD on the H1 chart.





