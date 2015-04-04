GoldFish FX – Intelligent Trading Precision for XAUUSD H1

GoldFish FX is an advanced expert advisor designed for precision trading on the XAUUSD pair using the H1 chart. Built for disciplined execution, it incorporates a structured framework of configurable parameters, giving traders full control over risk, session timing, and market conditions.

At its core, GoldFish FX features dynamic trade management options including adjustable lot sizing (manual, fixed, or balance-based), directional input, and a default SL setup for added flexibility. Daily and account-level protection parameters such as drawdown caps, equity thresholds, and max loss limits help maintain controlled exposure throughout trading cycles.

The integrated news filter system allows the EA to intelligently avoid high-impact events by pausing or delaying trades based on news priority and timing buffers. Session management tools define specific windows for trade execution, making it easy to align the strategy with optimal market hours.

GoldFish FX is compatible with modern risk protocols, supports multi-layered strategy panels, and features real-time stat displays for clear performance monitoring. With its rich configurability and logic-driven design, GoldFish FX provides a robust framework for systematic trading on XAUUSD H1.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

SET FILE IS LOCATED IN THE COMMENTS SECTION!

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open lots: 0 (use EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



