Rare Spear
- Indicateurs
- Hasanboy Beknazarov
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 3 décembre 2025
- Activations: 10
This indicator is a simple but highly reliable trend-direction predictor designed for traders who prefer clean, accurate signals rather than noisy charts.
Key Features
-
Trend-prediction arrows – clear Buy/Sell arrows based on price action and trend flow.
-
Low-frequency, high-accuracy signals – usually around 1 signal per day, but with exceptional precision.
-
Built-in Exit signals – Exit arrows show the right moment to close a trade.
-
No repainting – once an arrow appears, it never changes.
-
Indicator buffers included – suitable for building custom tools or EAs.
-
Alerts included – popup, sound, and push notifications.
-
Adjustable arrow size – fully customizable visuals.
-
Perfect for EA development – an EA based on this indicator does not require SL/TP.
The Exit arrow alone is enough to close trades, preventing long drawdowns.
-
Developed with over 11 years of MQL experience – provides one of the best reward ratios I have seen.
Signal accuracy: ~70% profitable / 30% losing.
-
No unrealistic promises – no hype, no marketing tricks.
Just test it on your chart and judge for yourself.
Recommended Symbols
EURUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, and more.
Need MT5 version or an EA based on this indicator?
Contact me anytime.