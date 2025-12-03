Rare Spear

This indicator is a simple but highly reliable trend-direction predictor designed for traders who prefer clean, accurate signals rather than noisy charts.

Trend-prediction arrows – clear Buy/Sell arrows based on price action and trend flow.

Low-frequency, high-accuracy signals – usually around 1 signal per day, but with exceptional precision.

Built-in Exit signals – Exit arrows show the right moment to close a trade.

No repainting – once an arrow appears, it never changes.

Indicator buffers included – suitable for building custom tools or EAs.

Alerts included – popup, sound, and push notifications.

Adjustable arrow size – fully customizable visuals.

Perfect for EA development – an EA based on this indicator does not require SL/TP.

The Exit arrow alone is enough to close trades, preventing long drawdowns.

Developed with over 11 years of MQL experience – provides one of the best reward ratios I have seen.

Signal accuracy: ~70% profitable / 30% losing.