MP Woodie Pivot Levels

This indicator is stand alone version from MP Pivot Levels (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots.

Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades.





The pivot: (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous close) / 4





PIVOT LOCATION RELATIVE TO PRICE DIRECTION BIAS Price above pivot Bullish bias Price below pivot Bearish bias









R1: (2 x pivot) – previous low

R2: Pivot + high - low

R3: High + 2 x (Pivot – low)

S1: (2 x pivot) – Previous high

S2: Current pivot – (R1 – S1)

S3: Low – 2 x (High – pivot)

___________________________________________________________________________________