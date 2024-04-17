Open Momentum
- Indicateurs
- Claus Dietrich
- Version: 24.4
- Mise à jour: 17 avril 2024
- Activations: 20
Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session 🕗 🕑 🕝the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO
true Momentum - time-based Indicator
it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR
Filter
- Daytime
- Weekdays
- Moving Averages
- Keltner-Channel
- MACD
Advantages
- Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session
- choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays
- Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden
- 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend, including Price
- MACD fits best with Trend MA Candles
- Signal after close - no repaint
Alerts
- Screen-Alert
- Push-Notification
- for more, please go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750406