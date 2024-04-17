Open Momentum

Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  🕗 🕑 🕝

the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO

true Momentum - time-based Indicator

it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR


Filter

  • Daytime
  • Weekdays
  • Moving Averages
  • Keltner-Channel
  • MACD


Advantages
  • Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session
  • choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays
  • Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden
  • 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend, including Price
  • MACD fits best with Trend MA Candles
  • Signal after close - no repaint

Alerts

  • Email
  • Screen-Alert
  • Push-Notification



Plus de l'auteur
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicateurs
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Trend MACD Candles
Claus Dietrich
5 (1)
Indicateurs
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 3 / 9 / 6 MACD customize MA Candles Fast EMA : 12 Slow EMA : 26 MACD SMA : 9 1. MA Period : default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicateurs
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Trend MA Candles
Claus Dietrich
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average in a single color draw MA as a leading Line like a Supertrend draw MA as a Channel => MA High and Low draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Bars to process : 6000 is my default, this value is up to you Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 12 / 26
FREE
Momentum solo
Claus Dietrich
5 (5)
Indicateurs
true Momentum - time-based Indicator it will inform about Momentum, a strong impulse in the appropriate direction it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR (Average True Range) Quick Start : the indicator is ready to use choose your personal times to trade try an indicator-preset or use an additional indicator, below the pro-settings Filter Hours Weekdays  Moving Averages Correlation Instruments - Moving Averages MACD RSI ADX PSAR Stochastic Bollinger Bands Keltner-
