Rsi OBOS On Chart MT4

RSI Chart Band OB/OS — MT5 (Real-time, Non-Repainting Bands & Signals)
RSI Chart Band OB/OS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays on-chart RSI-based overbought/oversold band levels with non-repainting buy and sell signals. Designed for clear visuals and reliable signal confirmation, the indicator updates in real time and includes an on-chart toggle to show/hide signals. Ideal for traders who want RSI decision zones plotted directly on price charts with minimal clutter.
Key features
-
On-chart RSI bands: plots overbought (OB), central (CL) and oversold (OS) levels as price bands derived from a reverse-RSI calculation.
-
Non-repainting signals: buy and sell arrows are generated only on closed bars to avoid repainting.
-
Real-time updates: calculates and refreshes bands and auxiliary buffers on every new tick and ensures correct behavior during live trading.
-
On-chart signal toggle button: quickly hide or show buy/sell arrows using the built-in button.
-
Minimum redraw overhead: optimized buffer usage and limited recalculation to improve chart performance.
-
Robust boundary handling: respects minimum stop/plotting distances and handles invalid MA handle states gracefully.
-
Clear visuals: configurable arrow markers and well-spaced band plotting for readable charts at all zoom levels.
How it works (brief)
-
The indicator computes auxiliary AUC/ADC exponential smoothing chemistry from a 1-period SMA series to derive momentum components.
-
Using EMA of price plus scaled AUC/ADC, it calculates on-chart price levels that correspond to RSI overbought (InpOB), central (InpCL) and oversold (InpOS) bands.
-
Bands are plotted as lines on the price chart (TopBuffer, CentralBuffer, BottomBuffer).
-
When price touches and then closes beyond the band on a closed candle (not the forming bar), the indicator registers a buy or sell arrow in the corresponding signal buffer — ensuring non-repainting behavior.
-
The signal toggle allows the user to enable/disable generation and display of arrows; enabling signals triggers a forced recalculation to populate historic signals.
Inputs (visible to user)
-
Applied price: PRICE_CLOSE
-
RSI period (internal used param): InpPeriod (default 14)
-
Overbought level (InpOB): default 70.0
-
Central level (InpCL): default 50.0
-
Oversold level (InpOS): default 30.0
-
Show signals (InpShowSignals): ON/OFF (shows toggle state at start)
Note: The indicator internally creates lightweight MA handles for calculations — these are created and released automatically.
Display & Controls
-
On-chart button (hidden by default position) toggles signals ON/OFF.
-
Buy arrows plotted below bar when conditions are met; sell arrows plotted above bar.
-
Plot colors and arrow codes defined by properties; adjust via code if you require custom palette.
Recommended usage and timeframes
-
Works on all symbols, optimized for Forex majors, metals and indices.
-
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1 (use longer TFs for fewer false signals).
-
Use in conjunction with trend filters (higher timeframe confirmation) and proper risk management.
-
Avoid using alone around major news — use a spread and liquidity filter on your EA trading logic.
Performance & stability
-
The indicator limits recalculation to newly closed bars while ensuring at least two bars are recalculated for accurate real-time updates.
-
It includes error checks for handle creation and safe release during deinitialization.
-
If signals are enabled after being disabled, the indicator forces a full recalculation to repopulate historic signals reliably.
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)VERSION :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156726/
-
Works with 2- and 3-digit brokers and any symbol type.
-
Indicator draws directly in the chart window (not a separate subwindow).
Limitations & disclaimers
-
Indicator provides informational signals and planning guidance only. It is not a guarantee of profitability.
-
Always test the indicator on a demo account and backtest before using it on a live account.
-
Performance may vary by broker pricing, time frame, and slippage conditions.
What’s included (v1.0)
-
RSI Chart Band OB/OS indicator (MT5,MT4)
-
On-chart signal toggle button
-
Non-repainting signal logic (closed-bar signals)
-
Source code and installation instructions (if seller provides source)
Support & contact
If you need installation help, customization, or have questions about usage and parameters, contact the developer on MQL5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/satyawinfield/
When contacting, include your account ID, MT5 build version, the symbol and timeframe you are testing on, and a short description of the issue.