MT5 Instant Telegram Notifier

TelegramNotifyEA is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that automatically sends notifications to a Telegram bot about all trading activities on the MT5 account. The EA monitors changes in positions (open, close, modify) and orders (place, delete, modify), then sends formatted messages to the specified Telegram chats. It can also send chart screenshots as documents with captions when opening positions.

The EA uses WebRequest to communicate with the Telegram Bot API, requiring no external servers. The code is error-free and can be compiled directly in MetaEditor.

Main Features

Position Notifications : Send messages when positions are opened, closed, or modified (SL/TP changes).

: Send messages when positions are opened, closed, or modified (SL/TP changes). Order Notifications : Send messages when orders are placed, deleted, or modified.

: Send messages when orders are placed, deleted, or modified. Chart Screenshot : Optional, send chart screenshot as a Telegram document with the message as caption when opening positions.

: Optional, send chart screenshot as a Telegram document with the message as caption when opening positions. Message Format : Messages use HTML for bold text, green/red arrow emojis for BUY/SELL, and ✅/❌ indicators for positive/negative P&L.

: Messages use HTML for bold text, green/red arrow emojis for BUY/SELL, and ✅/❌ indicators for positive/negative P&L. Multiple Chat IDs : Supports sending to multiple Telegram chats (comma-separated).

: Supports sending to multiple Telegram chats (comma-separated). Accurate P&L : Calculate profit/loss from history deals when positions are closed.

: Calculate profit/loss from history deals when positions are closed. Debug Mode: Includes a debug function for testing multipart uploads (can be enabled if needed).

Input Parameters

botToken (string): Telegram bot token (required). Obtain from @BotFather on Telegram.

(string): Telegram bot token (required). Obtain from @BotFather on Telegram. chatIds (string): Telegram chat IDs (required), comma-separated if multiple (e.g., "123456789,987654321").

(string): Telegram chat IDs (required), comma-separated if multiple (e.g., "123456789,987654321"). sendChartScreenshot (bool): If true, send chart screenshot when opening positions; if false, send text messages only.

Setup Requirements

Telegram Bot: Create a bot via @BotFather on Telegram.

Get the bot token (e.g., 123456:ABC-DEF1234ghIkl-zyx57W2v1u123ew11 ).

123456:ABC-DEF1234ghIkl-zyx57W2v1u123ew11 ). Invite the bot to the chat/group/channel where notifications will be sent.

Get chat ID: Send a message to the bot via @username_to_id_bot, then you will find "Chat id":<number>. MT5 Setup: Open MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

Check "Allow automated trading".

In "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs", click Add and enter https://api.telegram.org .

https://api.telegram.org . Restart MT5. EA Compilation: Open MetaEditor, load TelegramNotifyEA.mq5 , compile without errors.

How to Use

Attach EA to Chart: Open an MT5 chart (e.g., EURUSD).

Drag TelegramNotifyEA.ex5 onto the chart.

onto the chart. Set input parameters: botToken, chatIds, sendChartScreenshot.

Click OK to attach. Automatic Operation: EA runs on OnTick, monitoring position/order changes every tick.

When trading activity occurs (open position/order), EA sends notifications to Telegram.

If sendChartScreenshot = true, chart screenshot is sent as a document with the message as caption.

If false, sends text messages only. Monitor Logs: View Experts → Journal in MT5 for success/failure logs.

If failed, check error codes (e.g., 400 for bad request, 413 for file too large). Detach EA: Right-click chart → Expert Advisors → Remove.

Example Notifications

Position Opened (with screenshot) : Document: Chart screenshot (PNG, size 800x600). Caption:

Position Opened:

📈 BUY

Ticket: 123456

Symbol: EURUSD

Volume: 0.01

Price: 1.0850

SL: 1.0800

TP: 1.0900

Position Closed : Message:

Position Closed:

Ticket: 123456

Symbol: EURUSD

P&L: ✅ +10.50

Order Placed : Message:

Order Placed:

📈 BUY LIMIT

Ticket: 789012

Symbol: GBPUSD

Volume: 0.02

Price: 1.2750

SL: 1.2700

TP: 1.2800



Troubleshooting

No Notifications : Ensure botToken and chatIds are correct. Make sure the bot is admin in the chat/channel. Verify WebRequest is allowed in MT5. Check MT5 logs for errors (e.g., "Failed to send Telegram message").

Screenshot Failure : Error "Failed to capture chart screenshot": Chart not active or permission issue. Error "Request Entity Too Large": Screenshot too big (reduce size in code, default 800x600). Error "Bad Request: IMAGE_PROCESS_FAILED": BMP format not supported; EA sends as document.

Compilation Errors : Ensure latest MetaEditor version. If undeclared identifier error, check include files.

Additional Debug : Uncomment SendTestDocument() in OnInit for small upload test. View hex dump in logs for multipart issues.



Additional Notes

EA trades only on the attached chart but monitors all positions/orders in the account.

Screenshots are temporarily saved in MQL5/Files and deleted after sending.

Telegram limits: Caption max 1024 characters, file max 50MB (screenshots usually <1MB).

Security: Do not share bot token; use HTTPS.

If modifications needed (e.g., message format), edit code and recompile.

The EA is ready for real-time trading notifications via Telegram. If issues arise, provide error logs for further assistance.