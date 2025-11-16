Target Level MT4 — a smart target indicator with an adaptive model based on five algorithms.

Target Level MT4 is not just a price forecast. The indicator analyzes the market in real time through five independent algorithms, selects the best one, and builds a reliable target price with visual signals on the chart.

Main features

Five algorithms — determines where the price will go and outputs real-time statistics of target fulfillment.

Real time: the system evaluates the effectiveness of each algorithm in the current market context and selects the best.

Target price forecast: the current target is formed based on the optimal algorithm and takes into account the horizon to reach K bars.

Chart visualization: a horizontal target line and a callout/label with details (which algorithm was chosen, accuracy level, number of tests, K parameter).

Minimal setup requirements: easy access to settings maxHistory, K, minTests, lookbackForForms, and color parameters.

Compatible with any instrument and timeframe in MT4.

Easy integration: ready to be deployed in existing strategies without additional modifications.

What it does and how it works

Five formulas generate the forecast for each step. The best formula is the one that most often reaches the projected level within the K-bar horizon and with the highest reliability (minTests as the threshold).

Attainment check: a forward look using High/Low within K bars — if the future high/low crosses the target, the target is considered achieved.

Visual signals: the current target is displayed as a line, and a label appears on the chart indicating which method was chosen and its accuracy.

Automatic adaptation: when market dynamics change, the system reevaluates the best algorithm in real time.

Advantages for the trader

Increased target accuracy: ensemble approach and real-time attainment verification.

Transparency: you can see why a target is set (which algorithm and what statistics).

Time savings: one tool replaces a whole set of manual analysis.

Flexibility and control: adjust the analysis history and horizons to your strategy.

Suitable for any markets and timeframes: the indicator adapts to stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Usage recommendations

Test on a demo account before live trading.

Universal defaults: maxHistory = 200 (analysis over 200 bars), K = 1 (execution on the current bar; a new target at the open of a new bar), minTests = 30 (minimum number of tests for analysis), lookbackForForms = 2 (tweak as needed to fit your style).

Why choose it