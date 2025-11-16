Target Level

Target Level MT4 — a smart target indicator with an adaptive model based on five algorithms.

Target Level MT4 is not just a price forecast. The indicator analyzes the market in real time through five independent algorithms, selects the best one, and builds a reliable target price with visual signals on the chart.

Main features

  • Five algorithms — determines where the price will go and outputs real-time statistics of target fulfillment.
  • Real time: the system evaluates the effectiveness of each algorithm in the current market context and selects the best.
  • Target price forecast: the current target is formed based on the optimal algorithm and takes into account the horizon to reach K bars.
  • Chart visualization: a horizontal target line and a callout/label with details (which algorithm was chosen, accuracy level, number of tests, K parameter).
  • Minimal setup requirements: easy access to settings maxHistory, K, minTests, lookbackForForms, and color parameters.
  • Compatible with any instrument and timeframe in MT4.
  • Easy integration: ready to be deployed in existing strategies without additional modifications.

What it does and how it works

  • Five formulas generate the forecast for each step. The best formula is the one that most often reaches the projected level within the K-bar horizon and with the highest reliability (minTests as the threshold).
  • Attainment check: a forward look using High/Low within K bars — if the future high/low crosses the target, the target is considered achieved.
  • Visual signals: the current target is displayed as a line, and a label appears on the chart indicating which method was chosen and its accuracy.
  • Automatic adaptation: when market dynamics change, the system reevaluates the best algorithm in real time.

Advantages for the trader

  • Increased target accuracy: ensemble approach and real-time attainment verification.
  • Transparency: you can see why a target is set (which algorithm and what statistics).
  • Time savings: one tool replaces a whole set of manual analysis.
  • Flexibility and control: adjust the analysis history and horizons to your strategy.
  • Suitable for any markets and timeframes: the indicator adapts to stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Usage recommendations

  • Test on a demo account before live trading.
  • Universal defaults: maxHistory = 200 (analysis over 200 bars), K = 1 (execution on the current bar; a new target at the open of a new bar), minTests = 30 (minimum number of tests for analysis), lookbackForForms = 2 (tweak as needed to fit your style).

Why choose it

  • Intelligent adaptation: five algorithms in one tool with automatic selection of the best.
  • Clear targets: a price target that can be immediately used in trading rules, plus real-time performance statistics.

