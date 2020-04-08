Target Level
- Indicadores
- Vitalii Krasil'nikov
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 21 novembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Target Level MT4 — a smart target-price indicator with an adaptive model based on five algorithms.
Target Level MT4 — not just a price forecast: it analyzes the market in real time through five independent algorithms, selects the best one, and builds a reliable target price with visual signals on the chart. Indicator demo video: https://youtu.be/4P1GM-1PTd8?si=SeQVsoByiump6kGP
Updates
- The statistics now include the influence of SL: formulas are evaluated not only by reaching the Target, but also by which level fired first within a horizon of K bars.
- The comparison logic has been expanded: the first event — Target achieved or SL triggered — is determined and reflected in the final statistics.
- If conditions conflict on a single bar, Target takes precedence.
- The final formula accounts for the first event; success is considered only if the first event was Target.
- The current-state caption shows which event occurred first (Target / SL / None).
- The SL calculation logic remains (ATR-based or the older StopLossPips method); it is now considered when determining the first event.
- The indicator now shows where to place the stop loss and includes statistics factoring in the stop.
Key features
- Five algorithms: forecast the price direction and provide real-time statistics on target achievement.
- Real-time: the system evaluates each algorithm’s effectiveness in the current market context and selects the best.
- Target price forecast: the target is formed based on the optimal algorithm with a horizon up to K bars.
- Chart visualization: a horizontal target line and a detail label — which algorithm was chosen, accuracy, number of tests, and K parameter.
- Simple settings: maxHistory, K, minTests, lookbackForForms, and color parameters.
- Compatibility: works with any instrument and timeframe in MT4.
- Easy integration: ready to be deployed into live strategies without additional modifications.
What it does and how it works
- Five formulas generate a forecast for each step. The best formula is the one whose target is reached most often within the K-bar horizon and with high reliability (minTests as a threshold).
- Achievement check: forward testing using High/Low within K bars — if the future high/low breaches the target, the target is considered achieved.
- Visual signals: the current target is displayed as a line; a label appears on the chart with text about the chosen method and accuracy.
- Automatic adaptation: as market dynamics change, the system re-evaluates the best algorithm in real time.
Benefits for traders
- Increased target accuracy: an ensemble of five algorithms with real-time verification.
- Transparency: see which algorithm and which statistics underpin the target.
- Time savings: one tool replaces a whole set of manual analytics.
- Flexibility and control: customize the analysis history and horizons to fit your strategy.
- Versatility: suitable for stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and any MT4 timeframe.
Usage recommendations
- Test on a demo account before live trading.
- Default values: maxHistory = 200, K = 1, minTests = 30, lookbackForForms = 2. Color settings can be adjusted to your style.
Why choose
- Intelligent adaptation: five algorithms in one tool with automatic selection of the best.
- Clear targets: price targets and real-time statistics ready for use in trading rules.