Market Analyzer

Presenting "Market Analyzer" — a convenient and reliable indicator‑informer for MetaTrader 4 that quickly shows the prevailing market force across multiple timeframes. The indicator combines trend and momentum indicators (EMA, ADX, MACD, RSI) with a volatility filter (ATR), aggregates signals with configurable weights, and outputs an overall score and a simple trading suggestion: "Trade Up", "Trade Down", or "No Signal".

Why choose this indicator:

Compact and informative — all key market parameters are visible at a glance.

A multi-timeframe approach considers all timeframes from the highest to the lowest.

The trend + momentum + volatility combination reduces false signals.

Auto‑contrast and background make the informer readable on any chart theme.

Compatible with both legacy and modern MT4 builds (including classic builds).

Key features:

Analysis across all timeframes.

Uses EMA_fast/EMA_slow for trend direction.

ADX to assess trend strength (default threshold 25).

MACD and RSI for momentum confirmation.

ATR/price as a minimum volatility filter.

Clear scoring (normalized value) and counters: Bulls / Bears / Neutral.

Flexible display settings: position, offset, font, automatic text color selection.

Real‑time updates (timer and/or on each indicator calculation).

Easy installation and minimal dependencies (built‑in, no external libraries).

How to interpret signals:

"TRADE UP" — positive normalized score (strong agreement of timeframes toward bullishness). Suitable for long positions after confirming candle structure and applying risk management.

"TRADE DOWN" — negative score (strong agreement of timeframes toward bearishness).

"NO SIGNAL" — insufficient agreement between timeframes or lack of strength/momentum — recommended to refrain or wait for confirmation.

Usage recommendations:

Use the indicator as a filter and informer, not as the sole entry signal.

Combine with risk management: stop‑loss / take‑profit based on market structure and ATR size.

Requirements and compatibility:

MetaTrader 4 (supports classic and newer builds).

Supported timeframes: any standard MT4 TFs (M1…MN1).

No external libraries or DLLs required.

Disclaimer: The indicator is provided "as is". Trading financial markets involves risk. The seller/developer is not responsible for losses.

v1.21 — first public release:

Multi‑timeframe scoring EMA/ADX/MACD/RSI/ATR

Auto‑contrast and informer background

Compatibility with older MT4 builds

Conclusion:

"Market Analyzer" is a practical and flexible solution for those who want to quickly assess the consistency of signals across multiple timeframes and make more informed trading decisions. It suits traders seeking a quick overview as well as those who like fine tuning of weights and indicator parameters.
