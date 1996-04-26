Target Level

Target Level MT4 — a smart target-price indicator with an adaptive model based on five algorithms.

Target Level MT4 — not just a price forecast: it analyzes the market in real time through five independent algorithms, selects the best one, and builds a reliable target price with visual signals on the chart. Indicator demo video: https://youtu.be/4P1GM-1PTd8?si=SeQVsoByiump6kGP

Updates

  • The statistics now include the influence of SL: formulas are evaluated not only by reaching the Target, but also by which level fired first within a horizon of K bars.
  • The comparison logic has been expanded: the first event — Target achieved or SL triggered — is determined and reflected in the final statistics.
  • If conditions conflict on a single bar, Target takes precedence.
  • The final formula accounts for the first event; success is considered only if the first event was Target.
  • The current-state caption shows which event occurred first (Target / SL / None).
  • The SL calculation logic remains (ATR-based or the older StopLossPips method); it is now considered when determining the first event.
  • The indicator now shows where to place the stop loss and includes statistics factoring in the stop.

Key features

  • Five algorithms: forecast the price direction and provide real-time statistics on target achievement.
  • Real-time: the system evaluates each algorithm’s effectiveness in the current market context and selects the best.
  • Target price forecast: the target is formed based on the optimal algorithm with a horizon up to K bars.
  • Chart visualization: a horizontal target line and a detail label — which algorithm was chosen, accuracy, number of tests, and K parameter.
  • Simple settings: maxHistory, K, minTests, lookbackForForms, and color parameters.
  • Compatibility: works with any instrument and timeframe in MT4.
  • Easy integration: ready to be deployed into live strategies without additional modifications.

What it does and how it works

  • Five formulas generate a forecast for each step. The best formula is the one whose target is reached most often within the K-bar horizon and with high reliability (minTests as a threshold).
  • Achievement check: forward testing using High/Low within K bars — if the future high/low breaches the target, the target is considered achieved.
  • Visual signals: the current target is displayed as a line; a label appears on the chart with text about the chosen method and accuracy.
  • Automatic adaptation: as market dynamics change, the system re-evaluates the best algorithm in real time.

Benefits for traders

  • Increased target accuracy: an ensemble of five algorithms with real-time verification.
  • Transparency: see which algorithm and which statistics underpin the target.
  • Time savings: one tool replaces a whole set of manual analytics.
  • Flexibility and control: customize the analysis history and horizons to fit your strategy.
  • Versatility: suitable for stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and any MT4 timeframe.

Usage recommendations

  • Test on a demo account before live trading.
  • Default values: maxHistory = 200, K = 1, minTests = 30, lookbackForForms = 2. Color settings can be adjusted to your style.

Why choose

  • Intelligent adaptation: five algorithms in one tool with automatic selection of the best.
  • Clear targets: price targets and real-time statistics ready for use in trading rules.
