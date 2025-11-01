Ratio X BTC Trend Follower

RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor


Check the comments section after purchase

FREE UNTIL November 3rd


RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD. It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry.


Core Concept

The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakouts or clean pullbacks. Risk is computed from recent volatility so that position size and protection adapt to current market conditions.


Main Features

  • Automated Trend Detection: Measures directional movement and volatility structure on BTCUSD.
  • Breakout & Pullback Entries: Executes only after confirmation to reduce false signals.
  • Smart Technical Filters: MA, MACD and ADX logic to enhance precision and avoid overtrading.
  • Session Control: User-defined trading sessions to focus on active hours.
  • Advanced Risk Engine: ATR-based SL/TP with independent multipliers for custom risk–reward.
  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Blocks entries in illiquid or unstable conditions.
  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or risk-per-trade (proportional) modes.

Strategy Logic

The EA continuously evaluates trend strength, momentum alignment and recent volatility. When conditions agree, it places an order at the predefined breakout/pullback level with SL/TP derived from ATR. Trailing and breakeven options can be enabled to lock in profits as the move develops.

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (primary focus)
  • Timeframes: M5
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD

Settings Overview

  1. Trading Logic: Signal sensitivity, confirmation rules.
  2. Risk Management: ATR multipliers, SL/TP mode, risk-per-trade or fixed lots.
  3. Filters: Enable/disable MA, MACD, ADX; optional news avoidance.
  4. Sessions: Start/end time to restrict trading windows.
  5. General: Max spread, slippage, magic number, order comment.

Optimization

Optimize by timeframe for BTCUSD. Use fast modeling for initial passes, then switch to more precise modeling to validate. Tune ATR multipliers and confirmation thresholds to the current BTCUSD volatility regime.


Plus de l'auteur
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
2 (1)
Experts
Ratio X AI Gold Fury — Trading d'Or Alimenté par l'IA pour MT5 Le premier Expert Advisor XAUUSD qui combine le raisonnement IA DeepSeek avec l'analyse technique et une gestion des risques disciplinée. Nécessite une clé API DeepSeek pour le fonctionnement en Mode Live. Avant de trader, activez WebRequest MT5 pour l'API deepseek Guide de Configuration Complet : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XMJ2yOuaRUKh6LoYzRe8uKGIK3--UJu/view Offre de Lancement GRATUIT jusqu'au 10 octobre Téléchargez ma
Ratio X Quantum AI
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X AI Quantum — Multi-Timeframe AI Trading System An advanced Expert Advisor that integrates OpenAI GPT-4 artificial intelligence with multi-timeframe technical analysis for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Important: Complete installation manual and setup instructions available in the Comments section after purchase. All OpenAI API costs included - no additional fees for AI functionality. How It Works Ratio X AI Quantum analyzes market conditions across seven timeframes simultaneously, col
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Système Intelligent de Tendance & Momentum Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA est un système de trading entièrement autonome, conçu avec précision pour trader XAUUSD (Or) sur les unités de temps H1 et H4. Son architecture combine prédiction de tendance et confirmation de momentum , en intégrant plusieurs couches d’analyse technique dans un cadre d’exécution cohérent et discipliné. Le système utilise les Moyennes Mobiles Exponentielles (50 EMA et 200 EMA) pour définir la direct
FREE
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Indicateurs
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator FREE UNTIL NOVEMBER 1st Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading syste
FREE
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 FREE UNTIL NOVEMBER 1st What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a r
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Breakout EA — Exécution de Breakout avec Précision Ratio X Breakout EA est un système de trading autonome conçu pour capter les mouvements directionnels déclenchés par des ruptures de chandeliers . Sa logique est simple mais robuste : une bougie de référence définie par l’utilisateur établit le cadre, et l’EA n’intervient sur le marché que lorsque l’action des prix franchit clairement cette structure. Le résultat est une méthodologie de breakout disciplinée, pensée pour la clarté et l’a
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X — Système de Trading basé sur l’IA pour MT5 Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui combine Intelligence Artificielle et véritable discipline de gestion des risques Une clé API OpenAI est requise pour fonctionner pleinement. Avant de trader, activez MT5 WebRequest. Prix Prix initial : $37 USD Le prix augmente de $10 tous les 20 utilisateurs . Qu’est-ce qui le rend différent ? Ratio X n’est pas un simple robot de trading. Il intègre OpenAI (GPT-4o-mini) pour interpréter
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis