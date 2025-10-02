The first XAUUSD Expert Advisor that combines DeepSeek AI reasoning with technical analysis and disciplined risk management.

Requires DeepSeek API key for Live Mode operation.

Before trading, enable MT5 WebRequest for deepseek API Look at the comments for Configuration Guide. Launch Offer FREE until October 10th

Download now at no cost during launch period.

Early adopters get lifetime access.

The Problem Every Gold Trader Knows

You wake up at 3 AM to catch the London open. Your strategy worked beautifully in backtests. The indicators aligned perfectly. You placed the trade.

Then XAUUSD does what it always does: moves against you with surgical precision before reversing exactly where your stop loss was.

Traditional EAs are stuck in 2015. They follow rigid rules that never adapt. They cannot read market context. They cannot recognize when conditions have fundamentally shifted. They execute the same logic whether it is a quiet Tuesday or a Fed announcement.

Meanwhile, you know gold requires something different. It demands awareness of multiple timeframes, understanding of volatility regimes, and the ability to recognize when the playbook needs to change.

What Makes This Different

Ratio X AI Gold Fury combines technical analysis with DeepSeek AI reasoning. Instead of hardcoded rules pretending to predict the future, it analyzes market context and adapts its approach.

The EA collects 50 bars of price data and calculates RSI, MACD, EMAs, and Bollinger Bands. It packages this information and sends it to DeepSeek AI for analysis. The AI returns a decision (BUY, SELL, or HOLD), a confidence score, and reasoning for its recommendation.

But here is the key: the EA does not blindly execute. It filters through economic calendar events, trading session times, confidence thresholds, and position limits. Both the AI and the risk filters must agree before any trade is placed.

Dual Mode Architecture

Live Mode (AI Trading)

Uses DeepSeek AI for market analysis and trade decisions

Restricted to XAUUSD symbol for optimal performance

Filters trades around high-impact USD news events

Optional trading session time windows

Confidence threshold filtering

Requires API key and WebRequest configuration

Test Mode (Technical Trading)

Pure technical analysis using RSI and EMA crossovers

Works with any symbol in Strategy Tester

No AI, no internet, no API costs

Same risk management framework

Perfect for backtesting and validation

Passes MQL5 Market validation requirements

Core Features

AI Integration (Live Mode)

DeepSeek reasoning model analyzes market data

Receives structured technical indicators and price history

Returns trade decision with confidence score

AI must agree with risk filters before execution

Risk Management

Dynamic volume calculation based on available margin

Maximum risk per trade as percentage of balance

Position limits prevent overexposure

Stop loss and take profit on every trade

No martingale or grid strategies

Market Filters

Economic calendar integration (pauses 30 min before/after high-impact USD events)

Optional trading session windows (HH:MM format)

Minimum confidence threshold for AI recommendations

Maximum simultaneous open positions

Technical Analysis

RSI (Relative Strength Index) for momentum

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

Fast and Slow EMA (periods adjust to timeframe)

Bollinger Bands for volatility assessment

50 bars of OHLC price history

Setup Instructions

For Live Mode (AI Trading on XAUUSD)

Get DeepSeek API key from api.deepseek.com Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Add URL: api.deepseek.com Restart MetaTrader 5 completely Attach EA to XAUUSD chart Set Test Mode = false in inputs Enter your DeepSeek API key Configure risk parameters and filters

For Test Mode (Technical Trading, Any Symbol)

Set Test Mode = true in EA inputs Run in Strategy Tester or attach to any chart Configure lot size and risk parameters No API key or WebRequest needed

Configuration Parameters

Mode Selection

Test Mode: Enable for technical trading without AI (works with any symbol)

Enable for technical trading without AI (works with any symbol) DeepSeek API Key: Required for Live Mode only

Trading Parameters

Analysis Interval: Time between market analyses (default: 300 seconds)

Time between market analyses (default: 300 seconds) Lot Size: Base position size (default: 0.01 for safety)

Base position size (default: 0.01 for safety) Stop Loss: Distance in points (default: 300)

Distance in points (default: 300) Take Profit: Distance in points (default: 300)

Distance in points (default: 300) Max Risk Percent: Maximum risk per trade as percentage of balance (default: 2%)

Risk Controls

Max Simultaneous Positions: Limit concurrent trades (default: 1)

Limit concurrent trades (default: 1) Min Confidence: AI confidence threshold 0-1 (Live Mode only, default: 0.60)

AI confidence threshold 0-1 (Live Mode only, default: 0.60) Session Start/End: Optional trading window HH:MM format (Live Mode only)

Requirements

Live Mode

MetaTrader 5 terminal

DeepSeek API key (typical cost: under $5/month)

WebRequest enabled for deepseek API

XAUUSD symbol only

Stable internet connection

Test Mode

MetaTrader 5 terminal

Works with any symbol

No API or internet required

Compatible with Strategy Tester

How It Works

Live Mode Flow

EA collects market data (price bars, RSI, MACD, EMAs, Bollinger Bands) Checks trading session filter and economic calendar Sends structured data to DeepSeek AI AI analyzes context and returns decision with confidence score EA validates confidence threshold Risk engine checks margin, position limits, and account state If all filters pass, trade is executed with SL/TP

Test Mode Flow

EA collects technical indicators (RSI, Fast EMA, Slow EMA) Evaluates technical signals (RSI thresholds + EMA crossovers) Risk engine checks margin and position limits If conditions met, trade is executed with SL/TP No AI, no filters, pure deterministic logic

What You Are Not Getting

This is not a holy grail system. It will not double your account every week. It will not win every trade. It does not use martingale, grid trading, or other high-risk techniques.

What it does: combines AI context awareness with disciplined risk management. It skips trades when conditions are unclear. It respects your capital limits. It provides transparency through detailed logging.

The edge comes from filtering out low-quality setups and adapting to market context, not from predicting every price movement.

Why Free Until October 10

We want early adopters to test this approach and provide feedback. The AI integration is new to this platform. The dual-mode architecture needs validation across different account types and brokers.

Get it now at no cost. Test both modes. See if the logic matches your trading philosophy. After October 10, standard pricing applies.

Who This Is For

Gold traders seeking AI-assisted analysis combined with technical indicators

Traders who value risk management over aggressive position sizing

Those wanting to test AI integration without committing to expensive systems

Traders comfortable with API integration and modern trading tools

Anyone seeking transparency in EA logic and decision-making

Who This Is Not For

Traders expecting guaranteed profits or get-rich-quick systems

Those uncomfortable with AI-assisted decision making

Traders unwilling to pay small monthly API costs (Live Mode)

Those seeking fully automated set-and-forget solutions

Traders who refuse to test on demo accounts first

Version History

v1.01 (Current)

Improved volume calculation for Strategy Tester validation

Enhanced margin safety checks

Added maximum risk percentage parameter

Fixed volume normalization for low-balance accounts

Better error handling for insufficient margin scenarios

v1.00 (Initial Release)

Dual-mode architecture (Live/Test)

DeepSeek AI integration

Economic calendar filtering

Technical indicator suite

Dynamic risk management

Support

All support is provided through the product comments section. Common questions:

WebRequest errors: Ensure api.deepseek.com is added to allowed URLs and MT5 is restarted

Ensure api.deepseek.com is added to allowed URLs and MT5 is restarted No trades in Live Mode: Check API key, confidence threshold, and filter settings

Check API key, confidence threshold, and filter settings Test Mode validation: Use Test Mode = true for Strategy Tester and MQL5 Market validation

Use Test Mode = true for Strategy Tester and MQL5 Market validation Margin errors: Reduce lot size or increase account balance

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits. AI-generated decisions can be incorrect. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. You are responsible for monitoring and managing all trades placed by this software.

The DeepSeek AI makes probabilistic assessments based on technical data. These assessments may be wrong. Market conditions can change rapidly. No trading system can predict future price movements with certainty.