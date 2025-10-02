Ratio X AI Gold Fury
- Experts
- Mauricio Dealmeidavellasquez Da Silva
- Version: 1.1
The first XAUUSD Expert Advisor that combines DeepSeek AI reasoning with technical analysis and disciplined risk management.
Requires DeepSeek API key for Live Mode operation.
Before trading, enable MT5 WebRequest for deepseek API
Look at the comments for Configuration Guide.
Launch Offer
FREE until October 10th
Download now at no cost during launch period.
Early adopters get lifetime access.
The Problem Every Gold Trader Knows
You wake up at 3 AM to catch the London open. Your strategy worked beautifully in backtests. The indicators aligned perfectly. You placed the trade.
Then XAUUSD does what it always does: moves against you with surgical precision before reversing exactly where your stop loss was.
Traditional EAs are stuck in 2015. They follow rigid rules that never adapt. They cannot read market context. They cannot recognize when conditions have fundamentally shifted. They execute the same logic whether it is a quiet Tuesday or a Fed announcement.
Meanwhile, you know gold requires something different. It demands awareness of multiple timeframes, understanding of volatility regimes, and the ability to recognize when the playbook needs to change.
What Makes This Different
Ratio X AI Gold Fury combines technical analysis with DeepSeek AI reasoning. Instead of hardcoded rules pretending to predict the future, it analyzes market context and adapts its approach.
The EA collects 50 bars of price data and calculates RSI, MACD, EMAs, and Bollinger Bands. It packages this information and sends it to DeepSeek AI for analysis. The AI returns a decision (BUY, SELL, or HOLD), a confidence score, and reasoning for its recommendation.
But here is the key: the EA does not blindly execute. It filters through economic calendar events, trading session times, confidence thresholds, and position limits. Both the AI and the risk filters must agree before any trade is placed.
Dual Mode Architecture
Live Mode (AI Trading)
- Uses DeepSeek AI for market analysis and trade decisions
- Restricted to XAUUSD symbol for optimal performance
- Filters trades around high-impact USD news events
- Optional trading session time windows
- Confidence threshold filtering
- Requires API key and WebRequest configuration
Test Mode (Technical Trading)
- Pure technical analysis using RSI and EMA crossovers
- Works with any symbol in Strategy Tester
- No AI, no internet, no API costs
- Same risk management framework
- Perfect for backtesting and validation
- Passes MQL5 Market validation requirements
Core Features
AI Integration (Live Mode)
- DeepSeek reasoning model analyzes market data
- Receives structured technical indicators and price history
- Returns trade decision with confidence score
- AI must agree with risk filters before execution
Risk Management
- Dynamic volume calculation based on available margin
- Maximum risk per trade as percentage of balance
- Position limits prevent overexposure
- Stop loss and take profit on every trade
- No martingale or grid strategies
Market Filters
- Economic calendar integration (pauses 30 min before/after high-impact USD events)
- Optional trading session windows (HH:MM format)
- Minimum confidence threshold for AI recommendations
- Maximum simultaneous open positions
Technical Analysis
- RSI (Relative Strength Index) for momentum
- MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Fast and Slow EMA (periods adjust to timeframe)
- Bollinger Bands for volatility assessment
- 50 bars of OHLC price history
Setup Instructions
For Live Mode (AI Trading on XAUUSD)
- Get DeepSeek API key from api.deepseek.com
- Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add URL: api.deepseek.com
- Restart MetaTrader 5 completely
- Attach EA to XAUUSD chart
- Set Test Mode = false in inputs
- Enter your DeepSeek API key
- Configure risk parameters and filters
For Test Mode (Technical Trading, Any Symbol)
- Set Test Mode = true in EA inputs
- Run in Strategy Tester or attach to any chart
- Configure lot size and risk parameters
- No API key or WebRequest needed
Configuration Parameters
Mode Selection
- Test Mode: Enable for technical trading without AI (works with any symbol)
- DeepSeek API Key: Required for Live Mode only
Trading Parameters
- Analysis Interval: Time between market analyses (default: 300 seconds)
- Lot Size: Base position size (default: 0.01 for safety)
- Stop Loss: Distance in points (default: 300)
- Take Profit: Distance in points (default: 300)
- Max Risk Percent: Maximum risk per trade as percentage of balance (default: 2%)
Risk Controls
- Max Simultaneous Positions: Limit concurrent trades (default: 1)
- Min Confidence: AI confidence threshold 0-1 (Live Mode only, default: 0.60)
- Session Start/End: Optional trading window HH:MM format (Live Mode only)
Requirements
Live Mode
- MetaTrader 5 terminal
- DeepSeek API key (typical cost: under $5/month)
- WebRequest enabled for deepseek API
- XAUUSD symbol only
- Stable internet connection
Test Mode
- MetaTrader 5 terminal
- Works with any symbol
- No API or internet required
- Compatible with Strategy Tester
How It Works
Live Mode Flow
- EA collects market data (price bars, RSI, MACD, EMAs, Bollinger Bands)
- Checks trading session filter and economic calendar
- Sends structured data to DeepSeek AI
- AI analyzes context and returns decision with confidence score
- EA validates confidence threshold
- Risk engine checks margin, position limits, and account state
- If all filters pass, trade is executed with SL/TP
Test Mode Flow
- EA collects technical indicators (RSI, Fast EMA, Slow EMA)
- Evaluates technical signals (RSI thresholds + EMA crossovers)
- Risk engine checks margin and position limits
- If conditions met, trade is executed with SL/TP
- No AI, no filters, pure deterministic logic
What You Are Not Getting
This is not a holy grail system. It will not double your account every week. It will not win every trade. It does not use martingale, grid trading, or other high-risk techniques.
What it does: combines AI context awareness with disciplined risk management. It skips trades when conditions are unclear. It respects your capital limits. It provides transparency through detailed logging.
The edge comes from filtering out low-quality setups and adapting to market context, not from predicting every price movement.
Why Free Until October 10
We want early adopters to test this approach and provide feedback. The AI integration is new to this platform. The dual-mode architecture needs validation across different account types and brokers.
Get it now at no cost. Test both modes. See if the logic matches your trading philosophy. After October 10, standard pricing applies.
Who This Is For
- Gold traders seeking AI-assisted analysis combined with technical indicators
- Traders who value risk management over aggressive position sizing
- Those wanting to test AI integration without committing to expensive systems
- Traders comfortable with API integration and modern trading tools
- Anyone seeking transparency in EA logic and decision-making
Who This Is Not For
- Traders expecting guaranteed profits or get-rich-quick systems
- Those uncomfortable with AI-assisted decision making
- Traders unwilling to pay small monthly API costs (Live Mode)
- Those seeking fully automated set-and-forget solutions
- Traders who refuse to test on demo accounts first
Version History
v1.01 (Current)
- Improved volume calculation for Strategy Tester validation
- Enhanced margin safety checks
- Added maximum risk percentage parameter
- Fixed volume normalization for low-balance accounts
- Better error handling for insufficient margin scenarios
v1.00 (Initial Release)
- Dual-mode architecture (Live/Test)
- DeepSeek AI integration
- Economic calendar filtering
- Technical indicator suite
- Dynamic risk management
Support
All support is provided through the product comments section. Common questions:
- WebRequest errors: Ensure api.deepseek.com is added to allowed URLs and MT5 is restarted
- No trades in Live Mode: Check API key, confidence threshold, and filter settings
- Test Mode validation: Use Test Mode = true for Strategy Tester and MQL5 Market validation
- Margin errors: Reduce lot size or increase account balance
Risk Disclosure
Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits. AI-generated decisions can be incorrect. Past performance does not indicate future results.
Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. You are responsible for monitoring and managing all trades placed by this software.
The DeepSeek AI makes probabilistic assessments based on technical data. These assessments may be wrong. Market conditions can change rapidly. No trading system can predict future price movements with certainty.