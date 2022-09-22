Demarker pull back system MT4
- Indicateurs
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 22 septembre 2022
- Activations: 5
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.
When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color.
These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullish signs).
Main indicator's features:
- Signals are not repaint, late or disappear;
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- Indicator has profit/loss targets;
Recommendations for trading
- EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, USDJPY, NZD/USD;
- Best timeframes - from M5 range till H1;