Coron Forex Indicator MT4
Coron Forex Indicator MetaTrader 4
The Coron Forex Indicator is a practical oscillator designed for Forex traders using the MetaTrader 4 platform. By combining this tool with trading strategies, traders can efficiently identify buy and sell signals for trade entries. The indicator is built on a histogram structure, which reflects market conditions through distinct colors:
• Yellow histogram: Ranging market condition
• Red histogram: Bullish trend
• Green histogram: Bearish trend
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Coron Forex Indicator Table
|
Specification
|
Details
|
Category
|
Trading Tool - Signal & Forecast - Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Entry & Exit - Trend - Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex - Stocks - Indices - Crypto
Coron Forex Indicator at a Glance
The Coron Forex Indicator is a specialized analytical tool for technical traders. When applied to trading charts and combined with other analysis methods, it assists in identifying optimal trading setups. The histogram colors clearly indicate market phases, allowing traders to interpret price action more effectively:
• Yellow: Ranging market
• Red: Bullish phase
• Green: Bearish phase
Uptrend in the Coron Forex Indicator
On the 4-hour XAU/USD chart, the Coron Forex Indicator was applied. When the histogram is yellow, it indicates a ranging market. Once it turns red, it signals the start of a bullish trend, providing traders with a buy entry opportunity.
Downtrend in the Coron Forex Indicator
On the 4-hour USD/CHF chart, the Coron Forex Indicator identified a bearish trend. After a ranging phase (yellow histogram), the indicator switched to green, signaling bearish market conditions. This transition provides traders with a sell entry opportunity based on confirmed market direction.
Coron Forex Indicator Settings
Below are the available settings for the Coron Forex Indicator:
• Bullish color setting
• Bearish color setting
• Range market color setting
Note:
This indicator does not require manual input settings. Once applied to any chart and timeframe, it automatically performs the necessary calculations.
Conclusion
The Coron Forex Indicator is a practical signaling oscillator that highlights three market phases — bullish, bearish, and ranging. Both Forex and crypto traders can use this indicator to identify ranging conditions and act on buy or sell signals when clear trends begin.