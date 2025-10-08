Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4

The Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 (ASH) is a popular momentum-based tool in technical analysis, widely applied to evaluate the intensity of market trends and to generate actionable buy or sell signals.

Displayed as a histogram in a separate window, it visually distinguishes the power balance between buyers and sellers by changing bar colors. Moreover, crossovers of its signal lines highlight potential shifts in momentum or trend direction, offering traders reliable cues for trade entries and exits.

Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator Table

The main specifications of the Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 are summarized below:

Category Momentum – Currency Strength – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Time Frame Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Financial Markets

Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator at a Glance

This indicator evaluates both trend power and market momentum. By integrating histograms with dual signal lines, it reflects bullish and bearish strength in the following way:

Green histogram : Shows that the bullish line is above the bearish line, signaling buying power and continuation of an uptrend.

: Shows that the bullish line is above the bearish line, signaling buying power and continuation of an uptrend. Red histogram: Indicates the bearish line is above the bullish line, pointing to seller dominance and reinforcement of a downtrend.

Indicator in Bullish Trend

On the USD/CAD 5-minute chart, the Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 highlights bullish phases as follows:

Histogram switches to green, signaling buyer strength.

The blue line crosses above the orange line.

Rising green bars illustrate an increase in bullish momentum.

These conditions typically form an environment suitable for Buy opportunities.

Indicator in Bearish Trend

On the NZD/JPY 30-minute chart, the Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 illustrates bearish conditions:

Histogram turns red, indicating dominant selling pressure.

The bearish line moves above the bullish line, confirming downside control.

Taller red bars reinforce the continuation of the downtrend and stronger momentum for sellers.

Absolute Strength Histogram Settings

The configuration panel of the Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 includes:

Mode : RSI calculation method

: RSI calculation method Length : Period length used for calculations

: Period length used for calculations Smooth : Smoothing parameter

: Smoothing parameter Signal : Signal line period

: Signal line period Price : Chosen price type

: Chosen price type ModeMA : Moving average type

: Moving average type Mode_Histo : Display style of histogram

: Display style of histogram ALERT : Enable alerts

: Enable alerts EMAIL : Email notifications

: Email notifications NOTIFICATION : In-platform notification

: In-platform notification MESSAGE_TIMEOUT : Message delay settings

: Message delay settings MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Subject line for alerts

Conclusion

The Absolute Strength Histogram Indicator MT4 is a versatile tool for measuring both market direction and trend intensity.

By combining histograms with signal line crossovers, it helps traders identify bullish or bearish conditions with clarity. Through its color-coded bars and line interactions, it generates dependable entry and exit signals, making it a valuable addition to any trader’s technical toolkit.