Banking levels

Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market.


Key benefits of the indicator:

  • Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright colors, which often become key points of trend reversal
  • Precise entry and exit points: Detailed analysis of the volume distribution inside order blocks provides accurate levels for placing orders
  • Early recognition of reversals: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish deviations from the zones of maximum volume
  • Multi-level analysis of block mitigation: 8 different methods of block activation (from 100% to 25% of candle or wick engulfing)
  • Intuitive color coding: Gradient fill instantly conveys information about the distribution of volume
  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe
  • Does not repaint


Full customization to your needs:

Adjust the number of bars for momentum analysis and the number of volume grids

Customize the colors and transparency of all elements indicator

Track price crossings of various volume zones in real time

Get information about touches of maximum volume zones

The indicator is technically optimized and does not slow down the terminal even with long-term use, automatically deleting obsolete blocks to maintain high performance


Transform your trading with the "Banking Levels" indicator - a tool that makes visible what was previously only available to institutional traders!


Question:

- Is it possible to trade immediately from levels, for example, with limit orders?

Answer:

- No. Despite the fact that price levels confirmed by volumes are considered very strong, you cannot enter into trades against the movement.

I must wait for the movement to stop and the reversal from the level to begin!

It is recommended to use the indicator on timeframes m30 and higher

Question:

- The indicator looks very good on history, but how will it look in real trading?

Answer:

- You should test the indicator in the Strategy Tester in MT4. Activate "Visual Mode" and check "Every Tick".

