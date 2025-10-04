James16 Patterns Indicator MT4

The James16 Patterns Indicator MT4 is a technical tool that highlights Price Action-based formations derived from the popular “James16” trading methodology. Beyond pattern recognition, the indicator generates buy and sell alerts from bullish and bearish setups, allowing traders to identify entry and exit points in the market more efficiently.

Once a signal is spotted, the indicator places a tag showing the name of the pattern, along with red and blue markers for sell and buy signals.

James16 Patterns Indicator Specifications Table

The key features of the James16 Patterns Indicator include:

Category Price Action – Forecast & Signals – Candlestick Patterns Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Instruments

Overview of James16 Patterns Indicator

The indicator identifies both bullish and bearish candlestick structures, such as:

Bullish Setups

DBLHC : Suggests possible continuation of upward price movement

: Suggests possible continuation of upward price movement TMLTB : Validates support levels and hints at price rise

: Validates support levels and hints at price rise Bullish Pin Bar : Signals reversal in favor of buyers

: Signals reversal in favor of buyers BUOVB: Strong indication of trend extension upwards

Bearish Setups

DBHLC : Potential decline warning

: Potential decline warning TMHTB : Highlights resistance and possible bearish reversal

: Highlights resistance and possible bearish reversal Bearish Pin Bar : Caution of market drop after rally

: Caution of market drop after rally BEOVB : Strong sell signal for further downside

: Strong sell signal for further downside IB4: Indicates market consolidation

Bullish Trend Example

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, multiple bullish James16 formations such as “Pin Bar” and “BUOVB” confirm sustained upward momentum. These signals reinforce the probability of trend continuation to the upside.

Bearish Trend Example

On the GBP/USD 15-minute chart, bearish signals like the “Pin Bar” near resistance point to a fading uptrend and the start of downward movement. Traders can interpret these formations as opportunities to sell in line with the dominant trend.

James16 Patterns Indicator Settings

The customizable settings allow traders to select which patterns appear on the chart:

Bearish Patterns

showDBHLC: Double Bar High Lower Close

showBEOVB: Bearish Outside Vertical Bar

showTMLTB: Two Matching Low Bars

Bullish Patterns

showDBLHC: Double Bar Low Higher Close

showBUOVB: Bullish Outside Vertical Bar

showTMHTB: Two Matching High Bars

Neutral / Both Directions

showIB4: Inside Bar 4 formation

showKEYRV: Key reversal setups

Conclusion

The James16 Patterns Indicator MT4 is a versatile solution for traders who rely on Price Action. By automatically identifying core James16 patterns, it provides clear bullish and bearish signals, helping users anticipate possible market direction. Its flexible configuration ensures traders can emphasize the patterns that best suit their personal strategy.