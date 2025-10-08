Trendline Toolbox (MT5)

Trendline Toolbox is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps manage trendlines and common chart objects. It is a charting tool; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

Clone the selected trendline (keeps style, angle, and price levels).

Toggle the Extend/Ray property for the selected trendline.

Delete the selected trendline.

Purge all objects on the current chart.

Draggable panel: double-click the hand icon and drag to reposition.

How to use

Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart. Select a trendline on the chart. Use the panel buttons to clone, extend, or delete the selected trendline. Use “Purge” to remove all objects from the current chart.

Customization (Inputs)

Panel layout : corner/offset, panel position, and size.

: corner/offset, panel position, and size. Actions & shortcuts : enable/disable quick delete gesture and confirmations.

: enable/disable quick delete gesture and confirmations. Display : text sizes, spacing, and optional panel/title styling.

: text sizes, spacing, and optional panel/title styling. Colors: panel, text, and highlight colors.

Notes

Works with standard MT5 chart objects.

No DLLs required.

This tool does not open, manage, or close trades.

Limitations

Actions apply to the current chart window only.

Clone/extend/delete affect the actively selected trendline.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.