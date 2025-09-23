Risk Panel Pro v1

Risk Panel Pro (MT4)

Risk Panel Pro is a Tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates placing Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a percentage of the account balance. It is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

  • Auto-apply SL/TP on new orders using balance-based risk (default: SL 2%, TP 4%).
  • Switch Automatic mode off to manage SL/TP manually.
  • One-click buttons to apply SL or TP to existing positions at any time.
  • Close Chart: closes all open positions on the current symbol.
  • Close All: closes all open positions across all symbols.
  • Draggable on-chart panel: double-click the hand icon, then drag to reposition.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Ensure AutoTrading is ON (toolbar button is green) and Allow live trading is enabled in EA settings.
  3. Set desired risk percentages for SL/TP or keep defaults (SL 2%, TP 4%).
  4. Use Automatic mode to auto-apply SL/TP on new orders, or turn it off and use the panel buttons manually.
  5. Use Close Chart to close positions on the current symbol, or Close All to close positions on all symbols.

Inputs

  • RiskPercent_SL – percent of balance to risk for Stop Loss.
  • RewardPercent_TP – percent of balance to target for Take Profit.
  • Automatic_Mode – on/off for automatic SL/TP on new orders.
  • Panel_Corner – top-left / top-right / bottom-left / bottom-right.
  • Panel_Offset_X / Panel_Offset_Y – pixel offsets from the chosen corner.
  • FontSize / Padding – panel text size and inner spacing.
  • Color_Scheme – optional colors for panel elements.
  • Confirm_Close_All – true/false confirmation before closing all positions.

Notes

  • No DLLs required and no external libraries.
  • Works with standard MT4 trade operations.
  • SL/TP calculations are based on current account balance and the configured percentages.
  • The EA does not open trades by itself; it manages SL/TP and close actions for user-initiated orders.

Limitations and safety

  • Close All affects all open symbols in the terminal. Use with care (enable confirmation if needed).
  • Actions apply to the current terminal/account environment. Behavior depends on broker execution and trading permissions.
  • Backtesting can be used to review panel behavior in Strategy Tester visual mode.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.

Produits recommandés
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilitaires
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilitaires
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. Free version with limited features can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29179 How does it work Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk management parameters is met you can be not
FREE
Buy and sell buttons
Markus Christer Ekengren
Utilitaires
Simple buy and sell buttons to execute orders instant with automatically stop loss and take profit levels. Stop loss and Take profit- levels can be changed in settings. Free version, only for US30- market. Feel free to send direct message for improvements or other ideas.. ---------------------- Payed version comming soon (for all markets/ timeframes).
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (41)
Utilitaires
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Close all trades buttons
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilitaires
This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Smart Auto Trailing Stop Loss
Dejan Boshkov
1 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA manage your trailing stop loss on every manual opened position and he lead your position to profit. This is free tool that can be used from any trader and is special good for rookie traders. You must to try it and you can feel how your positions go to profit.  I'm a professional forex trader for about 4 years now and I'm specialized in automated trading systems (EA's) and scalping trading strategies. I've tried a lot in my journey and finally found the tools that make consistent results
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Je pense que tout le monde connaît une telle règle de gestion de l'argent, comme le «coffre-fort». Pour ceux qui ne sont pas au courant, le coffre-fort suggère de fermer la moitié de la position après que le profit sur la transaction a égalisé avec la taille de l'arrêt. Ainsi, même si le prix se déroule et s'accroche à l'arrêt, Vous ne perdrez pas d'argent, car le même montant de profit a été reçu lors de la fermeture d'une partie de la position plus tôt. Safety Advisor n'a qu'un seul paramètr
FREE
CalcLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilitaires
Version for MT4. Add to the 'Scripts' folder The script for calculating the lotage to comply with the pre-set risk. It can be used on any assets. Parameters: Risk   - the amount of risk per transaction Execution mode : Limit (BuyLimit - Bid, SellLimit - Ask) - limit orders at the best prices Market (Buy - Ask, Sell - Bid) - market orders at the best prices. Magic   - the individual number with which orders will be placed When the script is running on the chart, it is not recommended to switch
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilitaires
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilitaires
VR Color Levels est un outil pratique pour ceux qui appliquent l'analyse technique à l'aide d'éléments tels que la ligne de tendance, le rectangle et le texte. Il est possible d'ajouter du texte directement au graphique et de prendre des captures d'écran. Les paramètres, les fichiers de configuration, les versions de démonstration, les instructions, la résolution de problèmes peuvent être obtenus auprès de [Blog] Vous pouvez lire ou écrire des critiques sur [lien] Version pour [MetaTrader 5] L
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
VirtualProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
This Utility is a tool to manage level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit. The Utility applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss. You can use the robot to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters OrdersManage - orders to manage (all orders of all symbols or orders on the current chart). Stop Loss Pips - virtual stop loss level. Take Profit Pips - virtual take
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
CloseDeleteEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
FREE
MQLTA One Click Trade
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.44 (9)
Utilitaires
FREE
TradeSnap
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
TradeSnap capture et enregistre automatiquement l'écran lorsqu'un ordre d'ACHAT/VENTE est exécuté. Définissez-le simplement sur le graphique et il sera enregistré automatiquement sans aucun travail supplémentaire. Les lignes, les flèches, etc. sur le graphique sont également enregistrées telles qu'elles sont dans l'image. La taille de l'image pouvant être de 10000x10000 pixels, vous pouvez donc enregistrer une image horizontale qui montre l'historique des mouvements de prix. Informations s
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilitaires
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
La barre de trading Lot by Risk est conçue pour le trading manuel. C'est un moyen alternatif d'envoyer des ordres. La première caractéristique du panneau est l'affichage pratique des ordres à l'aide de lignes de contrôle. La deuxième caractéristique est le calcul du volume de la transaction à un risque donné en présence d'une ligne stop loss. Les lignes de contrôle sont affichées à l'aide de raccourcis clavier: take profit-touche T Par défaut; price-touche P par Défaut; stop loss – touche s p
FREE
Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilitaires
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitaires
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitaires
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
PricerEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
What is it PricerEA is a utility to help any trader to place pending orders (stop or limit) at a specific price. It is designed for easy use. There is a parameter to set the prices you want to place orders. The expert can calculate automatically the lot size for each order. In addition, there is the possibility run trailing stop (work only for market orders) if triggered a pending order. How use it Use BuyStop to open buy order over than current price. Use BuyLimit to open buy order under than 
FREE
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
Utilitaires
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
VTrailing
Diego Bonifacio
Utilitaires
V-Trailing è uno strumento avanzato progettato per supportare il nostro trading manuale, con funzionalità dedicate alla gestione di take profit, stop loss e trailing stop. Questa utility, oltre a semplificare l’inserimento dei dati su MT4, consente di configurare parametri di trailing stop non disponibili di default sulla piattaforma. La caratteristica principale di V-Trailing è la possibilità di impostare un punto di partenza personalizzato per il trailing stop, diverso dalla linea di prezzo co
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (6)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilitaires
Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilitaires
Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Plus de l'auteur
MT4 Trendline Toolbox
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicateurs
Trendline Toolbox (MT4) Trendline Toolbox is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 4 that helps manage trendlines and common chart objects. It does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Clone the selected trendline (style, angle, and price levels are preserved). Toggle the “Extend” property for the selected trendline. Delete the selected trendline. Delete all objects on the current chart. Hold the middle mouse button and drag across a trendline to delete it
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicateurs
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Risk Panel VIP
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Risk Panel VIP (MT4) Risk Panel VIP is a professional Tool for MetaTrader 4 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Draggable Stop Line : place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable). Context-aware a
Session Times
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Session Timers (MT4) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to the next session open/close for each market. Live progress bar while a session is active. Works on al
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis