Regime Radar

Regime Radar — Market Regimes + Bias Stops (MT5, v1.20)

Regime Radar identifies the current market regime (Range / Weak Trend / Strong Trend / Shock) and displays it in a compact panel with optional dynamic RSI/BB suggestions and ATR-based stop lines on the main chart. This is a visualization/analysis indicator; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

  • Regime detection (4 colors): Range (Blue), Weak Trend (Orange), Strong Trend (Green), Shock (Red).
  • Bias & labels: BiasScore highlights the dominant side; stop lines can show BUY/SELL labels and thicken when bias is strong.
  • ATR stops: long/short ATR-based stop lines plotted on the main chart.
  • Smart panel: regime, direction arrow, confidence, trend strength, feature z-scores, and dynamic RSI/BB suggestions.
  • Alerts: optional alert on regime change (sound/push supported).

How it works (overview)

  • Feature set includes ATR normalized by price, linear-regression slope, skewness of log-returns, higher-timeframe EMA slope (MTF), and intraday VWAP slope.
  • Features are z-scored (capped) and clustered with a 4-cluster method; clusters map to intuitive regimes by trend strength/volatility/skew.
  • Smoothing via majority vote and minimum hold bars reduces rapid flips.

What’s new in v1.20

  • BiasScore (0..1): blends trend strength, model confidence, and slope alignment (price/MTF/VWAP).
  • BUY/SELL labels on stop lines when BiasScore ≥ 0.55 and direction is clear.
  • Stronger emphasis on the active side when BiasScore ≥ 0.70 (thicker line).
  • Shock regime applies a conservative penalty to BiasScore.

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart.
  2. Optionally enable dynamic RSI/BB suggestions and alerts.
  3. Use the panel to monitor regime, bias %, confidence, and trend strength; manage stops with the ATR lines on the chart.
  4. For volatile symbols, consider slightly higher ATR multipliers and a longer smoothing window.

Customization (Inputs)

  • Training & update: training window length, periodic retraining.
  • Features: ATR/LR/skew/VWAP periods and the higher-TF (MTF) selection.
  • Smoothing: vote window and minimum hold bars.
  • Stops: ATR multipliers per regime and label offsets.
  • Display: panel layout, text sizes, colors, and optional dynamic RSI/BB.
  • Alerts: regime-change alert, push notification, and sound options.

Outputs

  • Subwindow: colored regime bar; optional dynamic RSI & Bollinger Bands.
  • Panel: regime + arrow (↑/↓/→), Bias %, confidence %, trend strength, feature z-scores, suggestions, last change time/bars since change.
  • Main chart: ATR-based long/short stop lines with contextual labels (e.g., “Long Stop — BUY (72%)”). At low confidence, plain labels are shown.

Notes

  • No DLLs required; no external libraries.
  • Uses tick-based updates; behavior can vary by broker feed.
  • Adequate history on the current and higher timeframe improves stability.

Limitations

  • This is not an Expert Advisor; it does not auto-trade or manage orders.
  • The model is unsupervised; regime mapping is stabilized but unusual conditions may differ.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Availability

Currently free for early users. This indicator will soon become paid.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.


Plus de l'auteur
Session Timers
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Session Timers (MT5) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. Vertical separators also mark session open and close directly on the chart. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to each session’s next open/
FREE
Trendline Toolbox
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Trendline Toolbox (MT5) Trendline Toolbox is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps manage trendlines and common chart objects. It is a charting tool; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Clone the selected trendline (keeps style, angle, and price levels). Toggle the Extend/Ray property for the selected trendline. Delete the selected trendline. Purge all objects on the current chart. Draggable panel: double-click the hand icon and drag t
FREE
Session Times
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Session Timers (MT4) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to the next session open/close for each market. Live progress bar while a session is active. Works on al
FREE
MT4 Trendline Toolbox
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicateurs
Trendline Toolbox (MT4) Trendline Toolbox is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 4 that helps manage trendlines and common chart objects. It does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Clone the selected trendline (style, angle, and price levels are preserved). Toggle the “Extend” property for the selected trendline. Delete the selected trendline. Delete all objects on the current chart. Double-click the hand icon to enable move mode, then drag the panel to
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicateurs
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Risk Panel Pro v1
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Risk Panel Pro (MT4) Risk Panel Pro is a Tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates placing Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a percentage of the account balance. It is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Auto-apply SL/TP on new orders using balance-based risk (default: SL 2%, TP 4%). Switch Automatic mode off to manage SL/TP manually. One-click buttons to apply SL or TP to existing positions at any time. Close Chart : clo
FREE
Colored Candle Timer
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Candle Time (MT5) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Risk Panel VIP
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Risk Panel VIP (MT4) Risk Panel VIP is a professional Tool for MetaTrader 4 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Draggable Stop Line : place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable). Context-aware a
Risk Panel VIP v5
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilitaires
Risk Panel VIP (MT5) Risk Panel VIP is a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Draggable Stop Line : place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable). Context-aware a
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis