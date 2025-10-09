Risk Panel VIP v5

Risk Panel VIP (MT5)

Risk Panel VIP is a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for fast, disciplined execution. It calculates position size from your balance risk and places Stop Loss / Take Profit accordingly. This is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

  • Draggable Stop Line: place the stop on chart; the panel auto-calculates lot size from your configured risk % of balance (default 2%, editable).
  • Context-aware action button: if the stop line is above current price → Open Sell; if below → Open Buy.
  • Auto SL/TP: Stop Loss at the line; Take Profit by reward % (default 4% of balance, editable).
  • Manual controls: Apply SL / Apply TP to existing positions at any time.
  • Close Chart: close all positions on the current symbol.
  • Close All: close all positions across all symbols.
  • Draggable panel: double-click the top area, then drag to reposition.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Ensure AutoTrading is ON and Allow live trading is enabled in EA settings.
  3. Set risk % for SL and reward % for TP, or keep defaults (SL 2%, TP 4%).
  4. Drag the Stop Line to the desired price level and use the context button to open a position.
  5. Use manual buttons to Apply SL/TP later if needed; use Close Chart / Close All with care.

Customization (Inputs)

  • Risk & Reward: risk % for SL and reward % for TP (balance-based).
  • Automation: turn automatic SL/TP on or off for new orders.
  • Panel layout: choose corner/offset and general styling.
  • Display: text size, padding, and color scheme.
  • Safety: enable confirmation before Close All.

Notes

  • No DLLs required; no external libraries.
  • The EA does not open trades by itself unless you press the action button; it manages SL/TP and close actions.
  • Position sizing is calculated from current account balance and your configured percentages.
  • Behavior depends on broker execution and trading permissions.

Limitations and safety

  • Close All affects all open symbols in the terminal. Enable confirmation if needed.
  • Use Strategy Tester (visual mode) to review panel behavior before live use.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.

