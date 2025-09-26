YM Bollinger bands EA

YM Bollinger bands Pro EA

Description:

Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management.


🔹 Basic Version (Free/Standard):

Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels.

Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk.

Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs.


🔹 Pro Version (Paid):

Enhanced accuracy with advanced indicators:

ADX (Average Directional Index) to measure trend strength.

RSI (Relative Strength Index) to detect overbought/oversold zones.

Bollinger Bands + Martingale Pending Orders for stronger signal filtering.

Highly customizable settings adaptable to different trading styles.

More stable results by combining three indicators that confirm entry signals before opening trades.


✅ Key Features:

Supports multiple pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD…).

Easy installation and operation on MetaTrader 5.

Integrated risk management: adjustable lot size, max trades, and emergency stop options.


💡 Why choose this robot?

Because it gives you full trading automation while keeping total control over your settings. The basic version is perfect for testing, while the Pro version is the ultimate solution for traders who want to maximize profits with greater safety.

