DMJ Surfing Team

Surfing Team is a day trading EA relying on a few chosen forex pairs


It is all ready to go and can be simply put on any forex pair (I recommend EURCHF, but it does not really matter).

Chart's timeframe is not used (I recommend M15, but you're free to change that)

It will enter trades according to a mean reversion approach on a set of chosen forex pairs. On trade max per asset.

No hard SL is used in this strategy, the EA will automatically close trades at a loss if needed. That being said, there is a maximum allowed drawdown, which, if breached, will terminate all trades and wait for a full day before trading again.

The minimum account balance is 500 USD. The minimum leverage is 1:30.

All you have to chose is the lot size. I recommend no more than a 0.01 lot per trade per 500 USD of available balance.

It trades a lot. Go easy on the lot size.


If you are looking for a more "snipper like" approach, have a look at DMJ Serial Killer.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149337


Happy trading!

MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
