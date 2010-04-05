Opal

Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations.
This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone:
proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing.


Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.
Most human beings think in even rounded whole numbers. We can’t help it.
This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Advantages

  • Money Management module
  • Round level price identification
  • Time filter
  • News protection filter
  • Recovery system
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Cool design

Setting up Opal EA is easy. It's user-friendly interface caters to traders for all levels of experience, ensuring that anyone can easily navigate and utilize this powerful tool.

Monitor live trading here.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD  
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS
Default settings is low-mid risk.

Markets have undergone profound changes since 2020 and Opal EA master the art of adaptability.
We design trading robots for stable live trading. We do not produce curve fitted backtests that generates unreal results.
Read more about curve fitting here.

Let us know if you want to know which brokers or VPS service we have good experience with.


