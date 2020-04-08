Tpx Dash Supply Demand Risk Return

With Dash TPX Supply Demand, you'll have a 360-degree view of the entire market to identify relevant supply and demand areas. Filters will make alerts even more accurate.

You can set alerts for your chosen risk/reward ratio (2:1, 3:1, 4:1, and even 5:1).

You can also filter alerts only in the direction of the macro trend using the Heiken Aish filter, avoiding false or countertrend signals.

Regardless of your trading style, Dash TPX Supply Demand is a fundamental tool for understanding your position in the market and avoiding trades that are about to reverse!

Complete alerts include entry price, stop loss, take profit, and risk/reward. You can also receive them directly to your phone!

After purchasing, download "TPX Connect Supply Demand" for free, which will connect the information to your Dash!

More than just Dash, it's pure Supply Demand on your screen, across multiple pairs and multiple time frames!


