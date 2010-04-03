TPX Dash Agulhada MT5

Taking orders, now on MT5 the TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market.

Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure and the alerts will only be in the direction of the macro trend of the chosen Heiken Aish!

With no monthly fees, you get a tool for a fair price that, placed on a VPS, sends the message to your cell phone right away, giving you more free time and not having to be glued to the screen all day. If you pay in the first month, you only have to look for the Needles.

You will get spoiled and will only want to trade the needles!

In one click you are on the graph where the alert appeared to you!

Watch the demonstration video and images of some examples of what it will look for on the charts:



