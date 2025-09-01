TPX Supply Demand MTF

The TPX Supply Demand indicator will alert you to detect supply and demand areas. With the risk/reward filter, you'll only receive alerts if they match your chosen configuration.

With the first-touch filter, alerts will only be issued in colored areas that haven't been touched yet, meaning they haven't yet been settled and have the greatest potential for reaction.

Once the area is touched, only the border remains.

Entry and stop-loss values ​​are available both in the alerts and on the screen.

The alert indicates the entry, exit, and risk/reward values.

A more than complete indicator for those who trade supply demand.

What's good can become excellent. Check out our Supply Demand Dash, which tracks multiple pairs and time frames simultaneously!

It gives you a more than comprehensive view of this setup that large institutions make money from!



