Reversal Matrix Pro

EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System

"An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence."


Discount Price. For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30


Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro. This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions.

Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Matrix Pro uses advanced Price Action Analysis (Rejection Candles). It waits for the market to show exhaustion—analyzing candle wicks and momentum—before executing a trade. This significantly reduces false signals and improves entry accuracy.

Combined with a smart recovery grid and robust risk management features, this EA is designed to turn market volatility into consistent profit.

Key Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic: Filters trades using "Rejection Candle" patterns (wick analysis) to confirm true reversals.

  • Dynamic Recovery: Uses an ATR-based Grid system that adapts distance based on market volatility.

  • Risk Protection: Built-in Equity Protection (Max Drawdown % & Daily Loss Limit) to safeguard your capital.

  • Flexible Management: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Lot (Risk %), and enable Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

  • Multi-Symbol Capable: Trade multiple pairs from a single chart or manage them individually.

🚀 Recommendations & Setup

1. Best Pairs (Highly Recommended):
This strategy performs best on cross-pairs that tend to range (mean reversion).

  • Top Picks: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

  • Note: You can also test it on EURUSD or GBPUSD, but the cross-pairs above historically offer the most stable results for this logic.

2. Settings & Optimization:

  • Default Settings: The EA comes with optimized default settings for the recommended pairs. It is "Plug & Play."

  • Broker Sensitivity: Since spreads and price feeds vary between brokers (ECN vs. Standard), we encourage you to run a quick backtest or optimization to fine-tune the parameters for your specific broker conditions.

3. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $1,000 recommended.

  • Cent Account: Minimum $10 (1,000 USC).

  • Tip: Start with a conservative risk setting (AutoLot Risk = 0.5% or Fixed Lot 0.01) to understand the EA's behavior.

4. Leverage:

  • Recommended: 1:500 or higher.

  • Grid/Martingale strategies require sufficient margin to handle drawdowns during market corrections.

5. Timeframe:

  • Recommended: M15.

  • New in v2.31: The EA now works on the Current Chart Timeframe, giving you the flexibility to experiment with H1 or M5 if desired.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. The use of Expert Advisors (EAs), especially those employing Grid or Martingale recovery systems, carries the risk of substantial financial loss.

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • Please use the provided "Equity Protection" features to limit your maximum risk.

  • Always test on a Demo account before trading with real money.

  • The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.


