Super Trend Pro MT4

SuperTrend Pro (MT4 Version) - The Ultimate Trend Following System 


Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for serious traders who need more than just a simple line.

SuperTrend Pro is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system. It combines the proven reliability of the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and Smart Filtering to give you the highest probability setups.

🚀 Why SuperTrend Pro?

Trading with a single timeframe can be misleading. SuperTrend Pro solves this by giving you a Dashboard that monitors the trend across 7 Timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously. You will instantly know if the market is fully aligned for a massive trend or if it's just a choppy correction.

Plus, with built-in MA and RSI Filters, you can automatically filter out weak signals and counter-trend trades, keeping you on the right side of the market.

✨ Key Features

  • 📊 Live MTF Dashboard: Monitor trends on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 directly on your chart. No need to switch charts!

  • 🎯 Smart Signal Filters:

    • MA Filter: Only get Buy signals when price is above the Moving Average (e.g., EMA 200) and Sell signals when below.

    • RSI Filter: Avoid buying at Overbought or selling at Oversold levels.

  • 📈 Multi-Timeframe Display: Display the SuperTrend line from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4) onto your lower timeframe chart (e.g., M15) to trade in the direction of the major trend.

  • 🔔 Comprehensive Alerts: Never miss a move with Pop-up, Push Notification (Mobile), and Email alerts.

  • 🎨 Premium Design: A modern, clean, and professional interface that looks great on any chart background.

  • ✅ No Repaint: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.

🛠️ How to Trade

  1. Trend Alignment: Look at the Dashboard. The best trades occur when multiple timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1) are all green (UP) or red (DOWN).

  2. Wait for Signal: Wait for the SuperTrend arrow to appear.

  3. Confirm with Filters: Ensure the signal agrees with the MA (Trend) and RSI (Momentum).

  4. Entry: Enter on the close of the signal candle.

  5. Exit: Use the SuperTrend line as a trailing stop-loss.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Nbr_Periods / Multiplier: Adjust the sensitivity of the SuperTrend (Default: 10, 3.0).

  • TimeFrame: Select a specific timeframe to display its SuperTrend line on the current chart (MTF Mode).

  • ShowDashboard: Toggle the dashboard visibility.

  • Filters (UseMAFilter / UseRSIFilter): Enable or disable the smart filters to suit your strategy.

  • Alerts: Customize which notifications you want to receive.

Take your trading to the next level with SuperTrend Pro. Simple, Powerful, and Effective.



