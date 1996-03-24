PrimeUSDJPY

PrimeUSDJPY – by BlackLotTrading (MT5)

Robust. Disciplined. Sustainable. Made & Developed in Germany.


💰 Pricing (Limited Early-Bird)


The launch price is 249.00 $ for the first 20 activations. Once these are sold, the price will increase to 399.00 $,
and in the future the final price will be 1,800.00 $.

👉 Act early to lock in the lower tier.


💳 14-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Test PrimeUSDJPY completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied within 14 days, you’ll receive a full refund—no questions asked.


🎯 Goal

Predictable, rule-based trading on USDJPYno grid, no martingale, no gimmicks. Clean momentum timing and strict risk controls to compound a reliable equity curve over months and years.


🧭 Why USDJPY?


USDJPY is a technical major with often clean momentum, tight/predictable spreads, and clear macro reactions. PrimeUSDJPY exploits this with swift entries, disciplined exits, realistic stops.


🤖 Trading Logic (Rule-based, Momentum-Driven)


PrimeUSDJPY combines two momentum confirmations with objective exits and robust protections.


Entries (fully rule-based)
AO ×2: detects the turn and confirms momentum
RSI filter: demands relative-strength alignment to reduce false triggers
Signal conflict control: if long and short would fire together, the EA stays flat—clarity over noise


Exits (defensive & transparent)
Candle-Color Exit: closes on characteristic counter candles (consecutive bodies with a minimum size)
Optional Trailing Stop: broker-compliant and StopLevel-aware


🛡️ Protection Suite (real brakes, not cosmetics)


Entry: max spread, max open positions (account-wide), max open lots (account-wide)

Daily: MaxDailyLoss (currency) & Max_Daily_DD (%) → on trigger: entry suspension until daily reset and closure of open trades
Account: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD (%) → on trigger: immediate close; EA self-deactivates (capital first)
News Filter: focus on USD/JPY/EUR events (High or High+Medium) with pre/post buffers—no blind trading into NFP, FOMC, BoJ


⚙️ Setup & Operation


Symbol/TF: USDJPY, M15
Operation: 24/5 on a VPS (stable connectivity = statistical edge)
Enable News Filter: MT5 → Tools → Options → allow WebRequest and add the provided URL (see EA instructions)
Spread cap: set realistically (USDJPY is usually tight; protect against session/news spikes)


🔧 Key Parameters


Entry_Amount: fixed lot size (start conservative; scale only after stable months)
Stop_Loss / Take_Profit: in pips; broker StopLevel handled automatically
RSI/AO section: defaults are robust—change only with clear rationale
Protections: Max_Spread, Max_OpenPos, Max_OpenLots, MaxDailyLoss, Max_Daily_DD, Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD
News filter: priority (High or High+Medium), currencies (USD/JPY/EUR), pre/post windows, number of events
Visuals: optional on-chart position and robot stats


📊 Backtesting & Expectations (Straight Talk)


Use real ticks, realistic spreads/commissions, and keep protections active.
Evaluate over 100–300 trades across multiple quarters—not a handful of signals.
Drawdowns happen; the edge shows through rule adherence and time in market, not tweaks every other day.


👥 Who It’s For


Traders thinking in 12–24 months, not 12–24 hours
Operators who value clear rules, hard limits, explicit fail-safes
Anyone who avoids grid/martingale and puts capital preservation first


🎁 What You Get


A lean, low-maintenance USDJPY algorithm for MT5
Transparent logic—no black box
Enforced discipline via protections—especially when emotions run hot


🚀 Bottom Line


PrimeUSDJPY isn’t a magic trick—it’s a precise, rule-based momentum system with a firm risk framework: every trade has a fixed Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.
➡️ Capital preservation first.
➡️ Returns through consistency, clear rules, and disciplined execution.


