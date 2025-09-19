XAU Scalper Pro EA

🟨 Product Name

XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading





---





✨ Introduction

XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe.

It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control.

Designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management.

Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Scalper Pro includes a smart exit mechanism that monitors trend strength and reversals in real time. This allows the EA to close trades early when conditions deteriorate, protecting capital and improving consistency.

---

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Proven Indicators : MACD, Stochastic, SMA, and ADX for multi-layered signal confirmation

: MACD, Stochastic, SMA, and ADX for multi-layered signal confirmation ✔ Adaptive Trend Evaluation : Filters out weak or unclear trends before executing trades

: Filters out weak or unclear trends before executing trades ✔ Clear Entry & Exit Logic : Combines indicator signals to maximize entry accuracy and minimize false triggers

: Combines indicator signals to maximize entry accuracy and minimize false triggers ✔ Effective Trade Management : Automatically moves Stop Loss to break-even after reaching a profit threshold

: Automatically moves Stop Loss to break-even after reaching a profit threshold ✔ Sequential Execution : Opens new trades only after closing the previous one

: Opens new trades only after closing the previous one ✔ Optimized for XAU/USD M5 : Not intended for use on other symbols or timeframes

: Not intended for use on other symbols or timeframes ✔ Smart Exit Logic: Automatically closes trades when trend reverses or momentum weakens, reducing exposure to adverse moves.

---

With over 1000 trades and a Sharpe Ratio of 3.70, XAU Scalper Pro demonstrates consistent performance and disciplined risk control.

📊 Backtest Performance Summary

Symbol: XAU/USD

Timeframe: M5

Period: Jan 1 – Sep 19, 2025

History Quality: 100%

Total Trades: 1080

Profit Factor: 1.18

Net Profit: $581.08

Max Drawdown: 16.41%

Sharpe Ratio: 3.70

Recovery Factor: 2.86

Z-Score: -3.72 (99.74%)

Win Rate (Short Trades): 55.78%

Win Rate (Long Trades): 40.20%

Largest Profit Trade: $20.82

Largest Loss Trade: -$18.05

These results reflect a stable and well-balanced strategy with strong statistical confidence.

Backtest conducted using real tick data with 100% modeling quality to ensure realistic execution conditions



---

## 💰 Pricing Plans





| Option | Duration | Price | Monthly Equivalent | Notes |

|---------------------------|--------------|---------|--------------------------|--------------------------------|

| Full Purchase | Lifetime | $300 | — | Includes all future updates |

| Rental – 1 Month | 30 Days | $30 | $30 | Ideal for short-term testing |

| Rental – 3 Months | 90 Days | $60 | $20 | Save 33% compared to monthly |

| Rental – 6 Months | 180 Days | $100 | $16.67 | Save 44% |

| Rental – 12 Months | 365 Days | $150 | $12.50 | Save 58% |





The EA is provided as a compiled file (.ex5). Source code is not shared under any licensing plan.



🔄 All users receive the current version with full functionality.

🔁 Future updates and enhancements are automatically delivered to lifetime buyers.

🕒 Rental users can renew their license to access the latest versions as they become available.

---

📌 Important Notes

⚠️ This EA is designed exclusively for XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. Do not use it on other symbols.

on the M5 timeframe. Do not use it on other symbols. 📩 After purchase or rental, please contact the developer to receive the recommended settings for optimal performance.

to receive the recommended settings for optimal performance. 🖥️ Best run on a VPS for uninterrupted execution

💵 Suitable for accounts starting from $500+

🛠️ No external DLLs or dependencies required

✅ Verified on MQL5 with automatic TP/SL closure

✅ SmartClose logic is active throughout the trade lifecycle, ensuring dynamic risk control beyond static stop levels.





