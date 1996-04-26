OKX Spot Futures Expert MT5

Connecting OKX Spot and Futures to MetaTrader 5



The OKX Spot and Futures to MT5 service is a sophisticated tool that links trading data from OKX's Spot and Futures markets directly to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging OKX's official API, this service retrieves the complete list of Spot and Futures trading pairs and registers them under the “Symbols” section of the MT5 terminal.



Specifications Table for OKX Spot and Futures to MetaTrader 5 Connector



Item Description Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies



Overview of the OKX Spot and Futures to MetaTrader 5 Connector

The connection between OKX Spot and Futures markets and MT5 is established using the “HTTP” communication protocol.

Via MetaTrader’s built-in WebRequest function, this service pulls real-time prices, volume, and trading data from OKX servers and displays them on the MT5 platform. To activate this connection, you need to authorize the official OKX domain https://www.okx.com in the MetaTrader 5 settings.



How to Enable WebRequest for Connecting OKX in MetaTrader 5

Run MetaTrader 5: Launch the MT5 application. Open System Settings: Click on "Tools" in the top menu, then choose "Options." Navigate to Expert Advisors Tab: In the settings window, go to the "Expert Advisors" tab. Enable WebRequest: Tick the box for “Allow WebRequest for listed URL.” Add OKX URL: Input https://www.okx.com in the URL list and save the settings.

Once enabled, the expert advisor can retrieve both real-time and historical candle data from OKX servers via WebRequest.



How to Add OKX Spot and Futures Symbols to MetaTrader

To begin technical analysis of OKX Spot and Futures crypto pairs in MT5, the relevant symbols must be added. Follow these steps:

Open Market Watch: Go to “View” in the top menu and select “Market Watch.” Locate OKX Symbols: The EA will add symbols with a prefix like OKX.F/s. Locate and select them from the list.



Settings for the OKX Futures to MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

The image below presents the adjustable parameters available in the EA for connecting OKX Spot and Futures markets in MT5:

Candle count to download (min=100, max=300): Defines how many candles to fetch from OKX for charting.

Same Symbols, Different Charts, Equal: Ensures uniform data display across different charts of the same symbol.









Conclusion



The Connect OKX Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor provides a reliable link between the MetaTrader 5 platform and OKX’s Spot and Futures markets. This non-trading EA leverages the official OKX API to supply accurate and real-time cryptocurrency market data to MT5, enabling up-to-date chart visualization and technical analysis.